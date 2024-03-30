Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Total voters
    33
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
Eleventh Elimination Bracket
Twelfth Elimination Bracket
Thirteenth Elimination Bracket
Fourteenth Elimination Bracket
Fifteenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
Fifth Quarter-Finals
Sixth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Third Semi-Finals


We're now in The Finals down to 15 movies and only 4 choices. So it should be harder. There will be Overtime, Double Overtime and Triple Overtime.




My choices:

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Predator
Saving Private Ryan
The Matrix




The Godfather


Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back


The Terminator


Predator


The Shawshank Redemption


Saving Private Ryan


The Matrix


Goodfellas
 
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Alien

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Pulp Fiction

The Godfather Part II

The Thing (1982)

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
 
If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.

Please vote.



OGC.7bc57beae0b2bfd6ad92b82bfc82190b
 
Kingz said:
Godfather
Godfather Part II
Shawshank Redemption
The Thing
Click to expand...
1&2? I don’t know. Can’t hate the other two at all.

I took alien and the shank. Voted for thing but changed my mind. Star Wars 4 is probably a better movie but thing is flawless. I took Star Wars 4, shank, alien, and ryan.

Pulp fiction is the weakest one here
 
