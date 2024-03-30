Kingz said: Godfather

Godfather Part II

Shawshank Redemption

The Thing Click to expand...

1&2? I don’t know. Can’t hate the other two at all.I took alien and the shank. Voted for thing but changed my mind. Star Wars 4 is probably a better movie but thing is flawless. I took Star Wars 4, shank, alien, and ryan.Pulp fiction is the weakest one here