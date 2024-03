Dominated by middle aged men, which is why the list makes sense. Personally I prefer movies that are more thought provoking or with more emotional depth, but as I said these are classics.



One thing I don't understand though is how a movie like Schindler's list never make it this far. In my opinion it's one of the finest movies ever made, if not the finest, and it's era appropriate. As close to a perfect film as you get. Vastly superior to something like Shawshank Redemption, in my opinion.



Speaking of, usually Shawshank wins or ties for the win, but seems like this time it's hard to call it. Out of the movies listed here my favourite would probably be Godfather or T2, but they are all very close.