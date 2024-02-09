Out of the GOATs - Which win streak is the most impressive?

MXZT
MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,595
- Reaction score
- 39,331
Anderson Silva - 17 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the MW title 10x.
George St. Pierre - 13 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the WW title 9x and also won the MW title.
Fedor Emelianenko - 27 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the HW title 5x.
Demetrious Johnson - 13 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the FLW title 11x.
Khabib Nurmagomedov - 29 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the LW title 4x.
Jon Jones - 19 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the LHW title 11x and also won the HW title.
Jose Aldo - 18 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the FW title 9x.
Alexander Volkanovski - 22 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the UFC FW title 5x.
