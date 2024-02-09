Out of the GOATs - Which win streak is the most impressive?

Which win streak is the most impressive?

Anderson Silva - 17 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the MW title 10x.

George St. Pierre - 13 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the WW title 9x and also won the MW title.

Fedor Emelianenko - 27 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the HW title 5x.

Demetrious Johnson - 13 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the FLW title 11x.

Khabib Nurmagomedov - 29 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the LW title 4x.

Jon Jones - 19 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the LHW title 11x and also won the HW title.

Jose Aldo - 18 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the FW title 9x.

Alexander Volkanovski - 22 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the UFC FW title 5x.
 
JJ/KN

Tricky, cuz they both owned everyone.
 
Toss up between Fedor and Aldo to me with GSP, Khabib and DJ not too far behind.
 
Not only does Khabib belong nowhere near the GOAT list, he also didn't defend his belt 4x.
 
Fedor, easily

Dismantling prime Nog on the ground and prime Cro Cop on the feet, in addition to not losing at HW where it's much easier to get one tapped is insane
Not losing at heavyweight cause it’s the worst division and he fought in a shit era
 
Fedor, easily

Dismantling prime Nog on the ground and prime Cro Cop on the feet, in addition to not losing at HW where it's much easier to get one tapped is insane
Fedor is a Grandmaster of Sambo and International Master of Judo. Why the fuck would he be afraid of grappling with Nog?

He also took Cro Cop down every round and had 10 minutes of control time, but don't let that narrative get in your way either.
 
Silva and Jones would get my vote, with Khabib being a close 3rd. Fedor was amazing but his streak also included a few circus act fights.

Overall Jones and Silva owned their division for so long it is hard to talk about those weight classes without referencing them every time.
 
Jon won the title 13 years ago, has only had title fights since, hasn't lost, and is still reigning today.

Stop being silly.
 
Fedor and Jones.

Win streaks get significantly more difficult as you go up in weight because they hit so much harder. The fact that Fedor and Jones went so long without being clipped and finished with a "lucky" punch is actually pretty amazing.
 
Jon won the title 13 years ago, has only had title fights since, hasn't lost, and is still reigning today.

Stop being silly.
Jones has losses to Matt Hamill, Dominick Reyes and USADA.
 
Well..

Jones, and Silva have the longest win streaks. But they both have huge Asterisks beside their records. Usman had 15 at WW.. But many unranked, and low ranked fighters are in there. GSP has 13 with the last 12 being UFC Title fights that he won.

Then there’s Fedor. It’s so different compared to the UFC. So I pretty much respect his accomplishments, etc. But it’s apples to oranges, imo.
 
Jones has losses to Matt Hamill, Dominick Reyes and USADA.
Matt Hamill is a DQ before his title reign and not even being counted in this thread's win streak, and Reyes is a controversial decision.

Says a lot that that's what you have to reach for because he's never been knocked the fuck out, subbed, or beaten pillar to post like the others have.
 
Silva was the only guy who was truly "magic" ,,, could KO or submit anyone, anytime, with one shot, or one hold.

The rest were just really good
 
Jones has the most impressive streak ever. Khabib's not in the question, neither is Georges. Fedor got knocked out cold by a middle weight. Anderson at a close number 2.
 
3 people need to be removed from that list.

Khabib, Micro machine, and Volk.

Volk is still in GOAT training and I believe will be on the list eventually.
 
