Out of the 3 possible triple champ fights, which one is the biggest, the most competitive and if you had to pick 1, which one you'd want to see?

oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 2,331
- Reaction score
- 12,152
Seriously uncharted territory, but soon may be reality.
A) Alex Pereira at HW vs Tom Aspinall/Ciryl Gane (or Jones should Tom vacate)
B) Islam Makhachev at MW vs Khamzat Chimaev
C) Ilia Topuria at WW vs Islam Makhachev
For me, the biggest for sherdog would be Alex and Jon, but across the world, I don't think there's anything bigger than Islam and Khamzat. It may be the most competitive as well if Islam can continue to put on weight in the correct way, but his frame, yeah?
Ilia and Islam I don't see as competitive, but Gane and Alex is very interesting too.
At the end of the day, I say give us Alex and Jon. They want it. Trump will love it. It'll be massive for the sport with the world watching the White House. It just makes sense.
Sherpimps?
credit:
A) Alex Pereira at HW vs Tom Aspinall/Ciryl Gane (or Jones should Tom vacate)
B) Islam Makhachev at MW vs Khamzat Chimaev
C) Ilia Topuria at WW vs Islam Makhachev
For me, the biggest for sherdog would be Alex and Jon, but across the world, I don't think there's anything bigger than Islam and Khamzat. It may be the most competitive as well if Islam can continue to put on weight in the correct way, but his frame, yeah?
Ilia and Islam I don't see as competitive, but Gane and Alex is very interesting too.
At the end of the day, I say give us Alex and Jon. They want it. Trump will love it. It'll be massive for the sport with the world watching the White House. It just makes sense.
Sherpimps?
credit: