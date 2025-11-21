Out of the 3 possible triple champ fights, which one is the biggest, the most competitive and if you had to pick 1, which one you'd want to see?

oski

oski

Seriously uncharted territory, but soon may be reality.

A) Alex Pereira at HW vs Tom Aspinall/Ciryl Gane (or Jones should Tom vacate)

B) Islam Makhachev at MW vs Khamzat Chimaev

C) Ilia Topuria at WW vs Islam Makhachev

For me, the biggest for sherdog would be Alex and Jon, but across the world, I don't think there's anything bigger than Islam and Khamzat. It may be the most competitive as well if Islam can continue to put on weight in the correct way, but his frame, yeah?

Ilia and Islam I don't see as competitive, but Gane and Alex is very interesting too.

At the end of the day, I say give us Alex and Jon. They want it. Trump will love it. It'll be massive for the sport with the world watching the White House. It just makes sense.

Sherpimps?

credit:
1763747834567.webp
 
I'd be interested in Alex vs Gane.

I think Borz, Islam, and Ilia should hold and defend their current belts.

If Islam beats Shavkat, he will have an insane record of ending other peoples win streaks and overall win loss record of his opponents.
 
ilia vs islam because i think the size difference is smallest there

i would also not be surprised if poatan beats tom. tom is weak mentally and folds when pushed. we have seen poatan recover from a ko blow before and keep fighting in his first izzy fight. poatan routinely goes in deep waters. so i would favor him over tom and think this is the most likely triple champ if he matches up against him. I don't know if this holds up against another hw though.
 
I'll go Poatan HW.

For one, it's the biggest jump in weights, 85 205 265 which would be insanity, he started mma late and is managing to speed run the game. HW would solidify how special he is

2. It's the only one that could actually happen lol
Topuria, Islam, Khamzat... I just can't see them happening
 
Biggest is ilia vs islam

Most competitive is Alex vs the HWs. HWs simply aren’t as skilled as the smaller guys so the weight difference can be bridged. Personally I don’t think Islam vs ilia is competitive at 170. Would be more lopsided than JDM imo.
 
Alex Pereira at HW, not sure why the champ would be any other than Aspinall tho.

I dont like Topuria vs Makhachev at 170, i like the fight, just not at that weight, and Makhachev would be considerably undersized at MW.
 
Alex vs Tom/Gane

Islam and Toppy are too smol to move up another class. imho Alex could fight at HW easily
 
Topuria being a former FW I just don't think he could do much at 170

I'm going B
 
Ilia vs Islam for the Inaugural 165 title, that was its BOTH double-champs going for "Triple-Champ" status is the one I want to see most. Its also the biggest.

Alex vs Tom & Islam vs Ilia are equally competitive in my mind.
 
Fuckin don’t care…

How about these guys fight challengers in the division they won a belt in? I think a lot people would rather see these division move on then get held up again and again
 
Topuria vs Islam
 
tom kills alex
khamzat whoops islam
ilia/islam is obviously the fight, can islam evade getting ktfo?
 
Biggest
Islam vs Topuria

Most competitive
Islam vs Khamzat

Want to see
Islam vs Khamzat

Also, why would Aspinall vacate the title? What a strange comment.
 
Ilia vs Islam IMO. Since Tom is still champ at HW, but Perreira would have a good shot at Gane.
 
None. All 3 of these guys already moved up once. I prefer to see champions stay at their wright class and put together long defense streaks. Even more so if they already moved up once.
 
