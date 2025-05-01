Out of pure ignorance: moving up in weight class & muscle gains

Well, now I feel downright dumb. Thanks for the answer.



Still, I'd like to develop my point. As Alex always seems to stay very lean, I'm addressing Islam specifically.



Out of camp, Islam gets very big.



As long as I know, weight cutting (not only the strict water cut, but the 8-12 weeks prior) is designed to reduce body fat with the least possible interference in muscle mass. Captain obvious to the rescue.



GSP and Firas have reported several times that they kept track of several strength indicators starting camp, at the end of it and right after rehydration (the day following the fight, I guess). And the differences were anecdotical.



So I infer that, if the goal was hypertrophy, 2 months or more of calorie restriction/deficit will impact growth.

But, does it impact functional relative strength?



TL;DR Islam at 170 will/should carry more muscle mass, or just about exactly the same but being more hydrated, with a better hormonal environment, joint protection, and the strength increase derived from size/volume/body fat % and not related at all with musculature?



Thks again.