Out of pure ignorance: moving up in weight class & muscle gains

Someone skinny like Max visibly gained muscle to face JG.
But let's say Pereira to HW or Islam to WW.
At that age, being already muscular and after so many years of strength training... is it possible to gain lean muscle that transfers to actual functional strength, and not hypertrophy for the sake of it?
Or it just means cutting much less (Islam) or not cutting at all (Alex), keeping healthier body fat levels that -in fact- improve performance?
Better hormonal environment, joint protection, mass/volume improves strength even if muscle stays the same... you know all that.
Thks for the insight
