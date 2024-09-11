International 'Out of control' fires ravage the Amazon region

"The Amazon is in its worst state of the last 50 years.”
ByTrisha Mukherjee
September 10, 2024, 8:42 AM

images



LONDON -- Wildfires in the Amazon are choking swaths of Brazil, Bolivia and Ecuador with smoke, leading to evacuations, school closures, canceled flights and a dire threat to plant and animal life in the region in what officials say is thought to be the worst fires in 20 years.

An estimated 20% of the Brasilia National Forest burned just last week and officials have launched a probe into suspected arson as residents of the nearby Brazilian capital city of Brasilia reported coughs, stinging eyes and scratchy throats, according to park officials.

In Bolivia’s capital city of La Paz, many schools held virtual classes and flights to and from the region were delayed and canceled. Elsewhere, in the provinces of Beni, Santa Cruz and Pando, many farmers and indigenous Bolivians have evacuated their land as fires continued. More than 3 million hectares of land have already burned in Bolivia this year.

queimada-amazonas-gleba-greenpeace-marizilda-ago-23.jpg

In Ecuador, the government deployed an anti-fire helicopter and specialized brigades to contain a wildfire that has lasted almost two weeks.

The wildfire season in the Amazon region used to last three months from August to October. Now, it stretches on for six months, said Efrain Tinta Guachalla, a socio-territorial investigator at Fundación Tierra, a Bolivian NGO dedicated to sustainable rural development.

Guachalla attributes the fires to a growing amount of farmland, often for soy and cattle, and the deforestation that occurs because of this expansion. Deforestation causes the land to dry out due to a rise in temperatures and decreasing rainfall, causing a greater risk of fires in the surrounding forests.

“The fires are out of control,” he said. “The land is full of scars from the burning.”

While occasional wildfires in Europe and the American West are normal considering the climate, he continued, the humid Amazon is never meant to burn. He says that rainforest flora and fauna are being wiped out at unprecedented rates.

“The fires in California or the fires in Europe, those aren’t the same as the fires in South America. There’s an enormous difference -- the loss of biodiversity,” said Guillermo Villalobos, a political scientist focusing on climate science at Bolivian nonprofit Fundación Solon. “Forests like the Amazon are historically tropical forests, meaning they’ve never burned, they’ve never coexisted with the fire. This is terribly tragic for the ecosystem and the world. The Amazon is in its worst state of the last 50 years.”
amazonia-desmatamento-2017-5536.jpg

Over ten thousand species are at high risk of extinction, researchers say, in large part due to deforestation, according to a report by the Science Panel of the Amazon.

As climate change and global demand for agricultural products increase, Villalobos thinks the fires are only going to get worse as more land is cleared for farming, raising the risk of wildfires.

“We’re in an interminable loop,” he said. “A point of no return.”

https://abcnews.go.com/International/control-fires-ravage-amazon-region/story?id=113545475
 

Smoke from Amazon fires reaches neighboring countries​

Amazonas and Pará account for more than half of the fires​

images

Lula - But love won!

As the fire season intensifies in the Amazon and the Pantanal due to climate change, cities in ten Brazilian states have experienced episodes of smoke and deteriorating air quality.
ebc.png
ebc.gif


Images from the Center for Weather Forecasting and Climate Studies reveal a concentration of carbon monoxide spanning from Brazil´s North region to the South and Southeast, extending over Peru, Bolivia, and Paraguay. Last week, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) issued a health warning, advising necessary precautions in response to the situation.

Based on data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change issued a statement saying that in the Amazon biome, the states of Amazonas and Pará together account for over half (51.6%) of the fires recorded between January 1 and August 18, 2024. Since July 1, these two states have been responsible for 67.2 percent of the fires.

images

Affected area

According to the Environmental Satellite Applications Laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Lasa-UFRJ), fires have burned 3.2 million hectares of the Amazon this year, representing 0.77 percent of the biome. In the Pantanal, nearly 1.9 million hectares have been affected by fire, accounting for 12.5 percent of the biome's area.

The Lasa-UFRJ Alarm System has issued an extreme fire danger alert for the Paraguay Basin in the Pantanal. The report indicates that until next Thursday (Aug. 22), the region will experience weather conditions that will hinder firefighting efforts, even from the air, due to the rapid spread of the fires.

Responding to fires

Since June, a government-established situation room has been centralizing the federal response to fires across the country. In the Legal Amazon, BRL 405 million from the Amazon Fund has been allocated to support state fire brigade units. Additionally, an extraordinary credit of BRL 137.6 million has been released for the Pantanal, along with an additional BRL 13.4 million transferred to the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development for humanitarian aid and fighting forest fires.

https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/en...ke-amazon-fires-reaches-neighboring-countries

During Brazil’s worst drought, wildfires rage and the Amazon River falls to a record low​


BY FABIANO MAISONNAVE
Updated 3:47 PM BRT, September 10, 2024
45114509794_0b7c28c823_z.jpg

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began over seven decades ago, with 59% of the country under stress — an area roughly half the size of the U.S.

Major Amazon basin rivers are registering historic lows, and uncontrolled manmade wildfires have ravaged protected areas and spread smoke over a vast expanse, plummeting air quality.

“This is the first time that a drought has covered all the way from the North to the country’s Southeast,” Ana Paula Cunha, a researcher at the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters, said in a statement Thursday. “It is the most intense and widespread drought in history.”

2799809790_8d99905c1f_b.jpg

Smoke on Monday afternoon caused Sao Paulo, a metropolitan area of 21 million people, to breathe the second most polluted air in the world after Lahore, Pakistan, according to data gathered by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company.

About 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) to the north, a wildfire is sweeping through Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, one of Brazil’s most famous tourism sites.

“This year, the dry season started much earlier than in previous years, whereas the rain season was intense yet short,” Nayara Stacheski, head of the park, told The Associated Press.
“The wind is strong, the air humidity is very low and it’s extremely hot. All this worsens the wildfire.”

30916565017_88f7d949bf_b.jpg

On Monday, there was one uncontrolled wildfire in a remote area. A helicopter was expected to arrive to transport firefighters. Another fire was controlled by 80 firefighters, with support from two aircraft. Two other fires were threatening to enter the park.

The blazes in one of the few protected areas of Cerrado, the Brazilian savanna, are just the latest drama in the country beset by months of blazes.
From the beginning of the year until Sept. 8, Brazil registered almost 160,000 fires
, the worst year since 2010. In Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland area, it has been the second worst fire year on record.

Most fires are manmade as part of the deforestation process or for clearing pastures and agricultural land. So far this year, an area the size of Italy has burned in Brazil.

Fire is not the only problem. More than 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) from Chapada dos Veadeiros to the Northeast, the Amazon — the world’s most voluminous river — and one of its main tributaries, the Madeira River, have registered new daily record lows at the city of Tabatinga. There’s no end sight — significant rain is not expected until October.
90

Smoke from wildfires hovers over the city amid dry weather in Brasilia, Brazil, early Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Low river levels have stranded dozens of communities only accessible by water. One of the largest is Fidadelfia, inhabited by 387 families of the Tikuna tribe. Due to the drought, there is shortage of potable water and children are drinking dirty water, leading to a surge in illnesses. Food is becoming scarce as crops die and it’s increasingly difficult to travel to the city, local leader Myrian Tikuna told the AP.

Tikuna sent a selfie taken Monday in her community. Instead of water, endless banks of sand dominate the landscape.

“This used to be the Amazon River,” she said.
“Now it’s a desert. If things get worse, our people will disappear. Now we are realizing the severity of climate change.”

https://apnews.com/article/brazil-d...s-smoke-heat-7d96dbbf5c4339050fb24bbbde6c3b82
 
