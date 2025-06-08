Movies Out of all the today movie stars, does Leonardo DiCaprio have the most appealing dating life?

Out of all the movie stars, does Leonardo DiCaprio have the most appealing dating life?

  • Total voters
    8
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,498
Reaction score
51,253
With this Jared Leto talk, made me think about Leo and his dating life.

So what do you guys think of Leo?

Living the life of the ultimate bachelor?

Bridget Hall
united-states-bridget-hall-at-the-boathouse-rock-benefit-for-the-american-foundation-for-aids.jpg


Naomi Campbell
young-naomi-campbell-v0-mqn73d59uyqb1.jpg


Kristen Zang
rs_634x1024-191111085845-634x1024-leo-gj-11-11-19.jpg


Amber Valetta
amber-valletta-at-her-prime-i-think-shes-so-gorgeous-and-v0-wu61k8mfw1db1.jpg


Helena Christensen
helena-christensen-she-is-very-interesting-to-look-at-v0-py162jcfog2b1.jpg


Eva Herzigova
2c7026ac8414184074166a6a7bfb5cda.jpg


Virginie Ledoyan
hk5b4oPV4JwRuQyf3bT-aeXEyoAzBPDU-omQmP1cCPQoa0_KFGhjwLGQj4UWa1aC4Qugip2py2pYvkVSJRpXd18Ewu3tkgbajeqZMbqF8gL5MggwA3Dv0E5OS6xlEQdjJurjyc-2


Gisele Bundchen
S095104342_t750x550.JPG


Bar Refaeli
bar-refaeli-young-hollywood-party-2008-02.jpg


Blake Lively
blake-lively-message-for-young-girls-1.jpg


Erin Heatherton
e04a520b7836e8c4f0992a207377d919.jpg


Toni Garrn
toni-pictures-xh6315ds3fwjd62d.jpg


Kelly Rohrbach
pebble-beach-california-usa-8th-feb-2017-kelly-rohrbach-model-competes-hn47ba.jpg


Nina Agdal
e78d6b14bd9ee11ab289768c0a1fc1bf.jpg


Camilla Morrone
camila-morrone-taylor-hill-filmmagic-2018.jpg


Victoria Lamas
meet-victoria-lamas-23-year-784374215.jpg


Eden Polani
MV5BYmMwOTEyYzUtNzA2MC00NmIwLWE5YzgtYmQyOGFlZGVkMTQ3XkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg


Gigi Hadid
gettyimages-955774020-1612454093.jpg


Vittoria Ceretti
l-intro-1734547700.jpg
 
I mean what dude WOULDN’T want to bang any one (or five) of these 10s, but at some point, what’s the point anymore? It’s like Anderson Silva said in an interview before fighting Weidman for the first time, “Nah bro, I’m tired man. I win, I win. Next champion of the world, Chris Weidman yeah!!!”
 
Honestly it's impossible as a regular guy to really judge Leo.

I remember years back there was some model who said she basically got to meet him which consisted of him not even taking his headphones off to fuck her and then she just left.

It's impossible for a regular guy to understand what that's like when supermodels are so desperate for you to fuck them that they don't even tell you to take your headphones off first.
 
I don t think that normal guys can relate at all. Each one of the girls he fucks is the kind that causes car crashes and he doesn t even have to try.
 
If I was him I would change it up get me some redheads, some latinas, some women with some meat on them. Those girls while super hot all look interchangeable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,362
Messages
57,397,027
Members
175,690
Latest member
Damonejones

Share this page

Back
Top