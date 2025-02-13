Black Leprechaun
Brunson on DDP:
I thought the Tavares fight was more entertaining and more competitive as well.
The Brunson fight was less "back and forth" and more Brunson just gassing hard after early success.
I totally agree.Brunson is really good. Would have loved to see Brunson vs Khamzat.
He's underated, because when he loses, he kinda loses bad lol. He was a huge underdog against Edman, and I think he was a big underdog against Holland too.
He is just kinda chinny, but you gotta be real good or on a good run to beat him. He got robbed blind against old Anderson too.
So I think he really lost in his prime to Rob, Jacare, Whittaker and Izzy, all of these guys in their absolute primes.
He was outwrestling and beating Romero before Romero awoke in the third round too. He was doing better than Weidman was before the third round, for comparison.
He's kinda like Phil Davis without his wrestling pedigree. You need to remove guys like that, Askarov, Fitch, Shields, Mousasi, Bader, Davis, so guys like Khamzat can move up the ranks fast lol.
Exactly!To answer TS
1. Brunson is a huge and great wrestler and he was almost always a problem for everyone in round 1
2. Brunson had trained with DDP and was familiar with DDP's style and tendencies.
3. DDP didn't fix his nose yet
4. DDP was still improving his game.
Brunson is a nightmare early in the fight for most middleweights. Once he runs out of steam is when people capitalize
Till fight was also competitive, and more recent than Khamzat vs Burns. DDP gassed hard in round 2 (after almost finushing him in round 1) and was taking a beating on the feet. He then came back impressively in round 3 to sub him.
Yet the narrative here is that we can't judge DDP on that fight, but Khamzat can still be judged for struggling with a "former LW" in his first big step up in competition.
Another interesting similarity between Dricus and Brunson was that both of them finished Till in round 3.
For some extra mma-math, Brunson laid on Holland for 5 rounds to win by decision, as did Vettori, meanwhile Khamzat ran through him in round 1.