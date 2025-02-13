  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Out of all opps, why was old man Brunson the most entertaining back & forth fight DDP had in UFC?

I thought the Tavares fight was more entertaining and more competitive as well.

The Brunson fight was less "back and forth" and more Brunson just gassing hard after early success.
 
Brunson is really good. Would have loved to see Brunson vs Khamzat.

He's underated, because when he loses, he kinda loses bad lol. He was a huge underdog against Edman, and I think he was a big underdog against Holland too.

He is just kinda chinny, but you gotta be real good or on a good run to beat him. He got robbed blind against old Anderson too.

So I think he really lost in his prime to Rob, Jacare, Whittaker and Izzy, all of these guys in their absolute primes.

He was outwrestling and beating Romero before Romero awoke in the third round too. He was doing better than Weidman was before the third round, for comparison.

He's kinda like Phil Davis without his wrestling pedigree. You need to remove guys like that, Askarov, Fitch, Shields, Mousasi, Bader, Davis, so guys like Khamzat can move up the ranks fast lol.
 
Because Brunson is the only wrestler he had to go against. Imagine what Khamzat will do to him. I want DDP to win but I'm not going to delude myself.
 
That's my favorite DDP fight. He met early resistance, but then round 3 is probably the best example of DDP in his flow state that I've ever seen.
 
I totally agree.
 
To answer TS

1. Brunson is a huge and great wrestler and he was almost always a problem for everyone in round 1
2. Brunson had trained with DDP and was familiar with DDP's style and tendencies.
3. DDP didn't fix his nose yet
4. DDP was still improving his game.
 
Exactly!
And that is why I started my not very great thread about noses.
 
DDP’s win over Brunson would have been much more impressive if Cannonier didn’t brutally finish Brunson the prior fight.

Who could forget Cannonier’s quote after?

“I turned blonde Brunson into BLOOD Brunson”
<20>
 
Because Brunson was a dog, he believed in himself and is a pretty decent fighter. Anything anyone else says is just conjecture.
 
Till fight was also competitive, and more recent than Khamzat vs Burns. DDP gassed hard in round 2 (after almost finushing him in round 1) and was taking a beating on the feet. He then came back impressively in round 3 to sub him.

Yet the narrative here is that we can't judge DDP on that fight, but Khamzat can still be judged for struggling with a "former LW" in his first big step up in competition.

Another interesting similarity between Dricus and Brunson was that both of them finished Till in round 3.

For some extra mma-math, Brunson laid on Holland for 5 rounds to win by decision, as did Vettori, meanwhile Khamzat ran through him in round 1.
 
DDP had staph in that fight against till (according to dricus anyways). Dricus won round 1 via 10-8 mauling, got out pointed in round 2, then switched to south paw, jabbed till up, took him down and subbed him in round 3. It wasn't nearly as competitive as Chimaev vs. burns, if that is what you're suggesting.

Chimaev is a much bigger submission threat than brunson and vettori, so your last comment makes sense.
 
