Our gym just hosted an official bkfc tryout, AMA

I’m the head boxing coach at a big mma gym in Portland, Oregon and today we hosted chris lytle and the media team for their official BKFC try outs.
It was a great experience and I had a blast helping assess the boxers, fighters, mma athletes and street fighters who came out. If anyone has any questions, lmk in this thread
