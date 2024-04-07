Our gym just hosted an official bkfc tryout, AMA

DoctorTaco

DoctorTaco

Breadhead
@Gold
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
15,375
Reaction score
7,394
I’m the head boxing coach at a big mma gym in Portland, Oregon and today we hosted chris lytle and the media team for their official BKFC try outs.

It was a great experience and I had a blast helping assess the boxers, fighters, mma athletes and street fighters who came out. If anyone has any questions, lmk in this thread
 

Attachments

  • IMG_8964.jpeg
    IMG_8964.jpeg
    160.7 KB · Views: 1
How is it different than regular KFC?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,431
Messages
55,357,587
Members
174,751
Latest member
randomtask

Share this page

Back
Top