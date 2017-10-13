  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Our beloved Sensei meets Philippines President Duterte

Update- Our Sensei is at it again.

Action star Steven Seagal rallies troops in (southern Philippines Island) Jolo for Duterte

duterte-camp-general-teodulfo-bautista-nov12017-008.jpg


https://www.rappler.com/nation/190124-action-star-steven-seagal-rallies-troops-jolo-duterte

*****************************************************************************************************
Duterte: "I have killed more than 3,000 drug pushers in the Philippines."
Seagal: "I taught Anderson Silva the push kick to the face."

duterte-steven-seagal-20171012-1_B1BF0F60882842AB9AF09C4102C77EFD.jpg


https://www.rappler.com/nation/185118-duterte-meets-steven-seagal-malacanang
http://www.philstar.com/entertainme...teven-seagal-likes-duterte-pinoy-martial-arts
 
I don't know if this is related but I feel like it belongs in this thread

 
I've suspected for some time that Segal is mentally ill.
 
I'm starting to think that Seagal is a fucking genius.

While we constantly mock him, that motherfucker is meeting presidents n shit, infiltrating anything and everything.
 
Seagal & President Dirty make women sweat until their clothes come off.
 
So...Duterte has to bring in the Sensei to finish his genocide on the drug pushers?

Lord have mercy on their souls

206.gif

2e3y0av.jpg
 
billharford said:
where's a fucking sniper when you need one?
Click to expand...

Hey hey now. He was just going for the glow, a´la bruce leeroy... So the real question is, where the fuck is Shonuff when you need him
 
