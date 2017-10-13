Our beloved Sensei meets Philippines President Duterte

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,514
- Reaction score
- 12,568
Update- Our Sensei is at it again.
Action star Steven Seagal rallies troops in (southern Philippines Island) Jolo for Duterte
https://www.rappler.com/nation/190124-action-star-steven-seagal-rallies-troops-jolo-duterte
*****************************************************************************************************
Duterte: "I have killed more than 3,000 drug pushers in the Philippines."
Seagal: "I taught Anderson Silva the push kick to the face."
https://www.rappler.com/nation/185118-duterte-meets-steven-seagal-malacanang
http://www.philstar.com/entertainme...teven-seagal-likes-duterte-pinoy-martial-arts
Action star Steven Seagal rallies troops in (southern Philippines Island) Jolo for Duterte
https://www.rappler.com/nation/190124-action-star-steven-seagal-rallies-troops-jolo-duterte
*****************************************************************************************************
Duterte: "I have killed more than 3,000 drug pushers in the Philippines."
Seagal: "I taught Anderson Silva the push kick to the face."
https://www.rappler.com/nation/185118-duterte-meets-steven-seagal-malacanang
http://www.philstar.com/entertainme...teven-seagal-likes-duterte-pinoy-martial-arts
Last edited: