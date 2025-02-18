  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Other than you who can unlock your phone?

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Came, saw, conquered. Savage mode activated.
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2018
Messages
17,704
Reaction score
23,671
Screenshot_20250215-114532~2.png

I don't lock my shit for starters
Secondly my girl can go thru it anytime she wants I don't have shit to hide it's a good thing she never goes thru my phone though lol

So besides you who can unblock your phone or go thru it?
 
No clue... I mean. It's always playing music... so whoever picks it up.
 
My GF (when I have one)
But I have a secured folder thingy.

She can go thru any social media of mine
Im not a cheater, but keep a few options if she acting wrong.
 
Any criminal who steals phones can probably unlock phones now.
 
