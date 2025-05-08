Other than Jon Jones who can Aspinall fight that would sell out an arena?

Mind Mine
@Brown
Jul 19, 2021
- 3,684
- 3,178
Everyone is aware Tom is the number one contender. Not trying to diminish his JV Intercontinental belt or any of his accolade. My question is what can Tom do that would actually sell tickets? I’m not quite certain Tom could sell out a UK arena. What would it take other than a Jones fight for the world to tune in to Aspinall? In advance if you turn this into a crying about Jones festival you will have proven my point.