Other than Jon Jones who can Aspinall fight that would sell out an arena?

Everyone is aware Tom is the number one contender. Not trying to diminish his JV Intercontinental belt or any of his accolade. My question is what can Tom do that would actually sell tickets? I’m not quite certain Tom could sell out a UK arena. What would it take other than a Jones fight for the world to tune in to Aspinall? In advance if you turn this into a crying about Jones festival you will have proven my point.
 
Mind Mine said:
Inflammatory low IQ post is see through. Transparent bait thread. Unintelligible context, but the question of the thread is valid. Your actual post is horrid and childish. Can't be champ if the champ won't fight you. Guy has dominated the division. One would think, once you are champion and you see another guy more dominant than you, it would have you look at them a certain way. Jon should have already vacated or retired. Now, he looks foolish to the rational and we have trolls like you.
 
He decided to not fight for a year waiting on JJ . He's not a big name. Vein hw he would get to bulling as main event UT being hw is only reason
 
giphy.gif
 
tritestill said:
I saw the crying and ceased reading. Fuck you very much
 
Ube said:
My thoughts exactly. Not Merab (who's defending). Not Belal, (who's defending)
Not many at all, besides Brock, Conor, Ronda and GSP
 
Ube said:
I have no idea what fight Aspinall could headline with that would put asses in seats? Does that help you?
 
tat2man5k said:
Merab and Belal have proven they can headline an ok card while Tom has not. Nice try though
 
Alex if he moved up to HW.. to answer your question.
 
Bro Aspinall could make his own legacy if the UFC would just strip Jon Jones and let Aspinall fight for the undisputed title.

Aspinall doesn't need Jon Jones to become a UFC star.
 
tat2man5k said:
Again Sir this has absolutely not a fucking thing to do with Jones and why does discussing Tom’s obviously unproven ability to sell result in crying about Jones
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Name a single fight he could headline that anyone outside the hardcores would give a fuck. You’ll type anything but that
 
HHJ said:
I honestly forgot the name of that belt when quickly typing and said might as well rustle a few jimmies. You are appreciated
 
Mind Mine said:
He'd need 1-2 fights to do it but:

UFC strips Jon Jones, credits Aspinall with undisputed title + 1 title defense. Aspinall fights and beats Gane. Then Aspinall has 1 more fight to tie the HW title defense record.

After that, Aspinall's 3rd fight would be for the all-time HW title defense record, and at that point + onward he sells out arenas.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Aspinall Gane would need a powerful fucking card to sell but agreed its his biggest test that may POSSIBLY move the needle. I don’t see it selling out without 3 other great fights tbh
 
