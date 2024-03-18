OSP vs. Kennedy N was an atrocious fight

samuelsoncast
Decision aside...
This was a demonstration of OSP doing just enough within a declined athletic state, vs. a Kennedy who seemed to be inept of capitalising on changing up the pace, format or level of the bout.
Watching two rather poor boxers agree to straight arm one another for 3 rounds is more testament to Kennedy's lack of ceiling.
