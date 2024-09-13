Oscar's #clapbackthursdays

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,155
Reaction score
11,928
I think this was the original podcast where JMM claims GBP tried to get a cut of his PPV percentage but it's in Spanish.



Boxingego got a hold of an English translation of the statement @00:42 (with a British Mexican accent lol). I think JMM said that if he didn't re-sign with Golden Boy after the Pac fight, Oscar was gonna take a cut of his earnings.



And then Oscar saying JMM is salty because he is having money troubles. Oscar says he always pays the fighters he promotes according to the contract and only got 20% which was a fair deal for the promoter.

 
Last edited:
Changed the title and will try to update weekly.

Oscar says UFC Noche was an amazing production. Turki was an investor in it I think.

He says Dana was a glorified Fertitta errand boy (so true) but praised him for the event.

And lastly, he thinks Canelo x Berlanga was lame and Canelo only wants easy matchups. But didn't he protect Canelo from GGG for some years before they fought?



Apparently the event was far from sold out and viewership was dismal. If the event was on DAZN then you know why.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,762
Messages
56,214,362
Members
175,110
Latest member
Chris Roberts

Share this page

Back
Top