Ortega will destroy this bum Lopes.

Theres levels to this, and Lopes aint on Ortegas level yet.

Ortega shouldnt have even taken this fight, he already deserved a shot against topuria but that lil shook bitch didnt want to fight ortega.
 
This is a retread of what TS types whenever Brian has a fight coming up.
Dude Ortega best volk if you go round by round. And he would have beaten max if the doctors didn’t step in. So Ortega really is the champ.
 
Ortega is not athletic enough. Lopes is a fast and dangerous starter, and Ortega is very hittable. Lopes has 12 submissions of his own so he is not someone inexperienced on the ground for Ortega to bully, Ortega who couldn't take Max down.
 
This "bum" Lopes has been putting on some of the most wild fights and spectacular finishes in recent times.

Kind of bizarre to hate on him of all people.
Seriously I ain’t even heard of this guy get until this fight got mentioned.

And I guarantee Ortega will destroy him.
 
Ortega won't be in any title shot conversation after this fight.

@dildos lets see that bet slip since you guarantee it.
 
