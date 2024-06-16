Ortega will destroy this bum Lopes.

he sure does. he just beat yair who fought for the title before topuria.Ortega is 2-3 in the past 6 years. He doesn't deserve shit.
Dude Ortega best volk if you go round by round. And he would have beaten max if the doctors didn’t step in. So Ortega really is the champ.This is a retread of what TS types whenever Brian has a fight coming up.
Seriously I ain’t even heard of this guy get until this fight got mentioned.This "bum" Lopes has been putting on some of the most wild fights and spectacular finishes in recent times.
Kind of bizarre to hate on him of all people.
Ok ppl. You don’t agree, but do you have a valid reason??Zzzzz...