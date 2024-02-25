Media Ortega Says He Couldn’t Hear the Ref and Tap was Soft

When asked why Ortega held on to the the submission after the ref called off the fight, he stated because of the weight cut he couldn’t hear properly. He also said the tap from Yair was soft. Ultimately he stated he was in the zone and didn’t initially know the fight was ended by the ref, and when he came to, he felt very apologetic.

Ortega also stated the rolled ankle affected him mentally in the fight implying it lead to Yair’s success in the first round.

Plausible explanation for the extended hold on the submission?

 
I've never heard of weight cutting affecting one's hearing. I suppose its possible though.
 
It’s not great that he was slow letting go for whatever reason , but at least it was a choke and not a joint lock
 
