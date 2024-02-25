Wormwood
When asked why Ortega held on to the the submission after the ref called off the fight, he stated because of the weight cut he couldn’t hear properly. He also said the tap from Yair was soft. Ultimately he stated he was in the zone and didn’t initially know the fight was ended by the ref, and when he came to, he felt very apologetic.
Ortega also stated the rolled ankle affected him mentally in the fight implying it lead to Yair’s success in the first round.
Plausible explanation for the extended hold on the submission?
