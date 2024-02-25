Ortega Is Still a Live Dog.

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
Inactivity and the injury sustained in the first Yair bout had me doubtful of Ortega however tonight he showed he has a ton of heart and grit to get the job done against Yair who himself looked pretty flash.
Ilia most likely boxed the breaks off Ortega but I think he’s still got potential to be a solid top 5 fighter in the division?
What are your thoughts?
