Ortega Is Still a Live Dog.

Inactivity and the injury sustained in the first Yair bout had me doubtful of Ortega however tonight he showed he has a ton of heart and grit to get the job done against Yair who himself looked pretty flash.


Ilia most likely boxed the breaks off Ortega but I think he’s still got potential to be a solid top 5 fighter in the division?

What are your thoughts?
 
Interesting matchup definitely. Ilia's grappling/wrestling will keep the fight on the feet, and I think his boxing is just better. He's more precise and hits harder. Since Brian has not much head "mooment", I can see Ilia starch him within 2 rds.
 
Brian basically same fighter he's always been. Gets beat up and then finishes his opponent. Max and Volk just have crazy tanks. Him against Frankie and KZ were his best performances, because he didn't take any beating. Ilia hurts him and won't fall into traps like Max and it would be sustained or he finishes him by third. Love Brian, but he's still him and style makes fights.
 
Nabs said:
Interesting matchup definitely. Ilia's grappling/wrestling will keep the fight on the feet, and I think his boxing is just better. He's more precise and hits harder. Since Brian has not much head "mooment", I can see Ilia starch him within 2 rds.
Yeah Ilia can most likely win the scrambles if it comes to grappling and naturally he hits like a truck and is very technical with his boxing.

Would be a fun fight for however long it lasts tho.
 
tritestill said:
Brian basically same fighter he's always been. Gets beat up and then finishes his opponent. Max and Volk just have crazy tanks. Him against Frankie and KZ were his best performances, because he didn't take any beating. Ilia hurts him and won't fall into traps like Max and it would be sustained or he finishes him by third. Love Brian, but he's still him and style makes fights.
I think his boxing has gotten a little bit better but ultimately I agree with you he hasn’t evolved much.
 
MUSTANG! said:
T City has a chance if he can survive on the feet into the 3rd round and gets a TD…..anything is possible but he doesn’t stand a chance without a TD
He definitely has a chance he’s got very good BJJ for sure I just think his offensive wrestling is a bit lacking as @StonedLemur said in his thread he should be drilling takedowns all day everyday but it just doesn’t quite seem to be on the same level.
 
One fight that won’t happen anytime soon that I think would be great is Ortega vs Lopez I think that would have some incredibly exciting grappling.
 
markantony20 said:
He definitely has a chance he’s got very good BJJ for sure I just think his offensive wrestling is a bit lacking as @StonedLemur said in his thread he should be drilling takedowns all day everyday but it just doesn’t quite seem to be on the same level.
He looked awesome tonight despite almost getting murdered in the first.
He had some real good takedowns too so it looks like he's been working sir.
 
Last edited:
This was a difficult one to evaluate him on. Was the first round him actually just getting outclassed or was him rolling his ankle right before the fight making him a bit of a sitting duck before the adrenaline really got pumping?

Even after the fight when he left the cage and went down the steps he rolled his ankle again at the bottom. So clearly it wasn’t all good.

Big win for Brian. But strange performance for sure.
 
His chin may finally be feeling the effects of all the damage he has taken. I've never seen him dropped before and so badly hurt like last night.
 
markantony20 said:
Yeah Ilia can most likely win the scrambles if it comes to grappling and naturally he hits like a truck and is very technical with his boxing.

Would be a fun fight for however long it lasts tho.
I want to watch it. If I were Ortega, I'd train almost exclusively on my striking with some of the best guys in the world.
 
markantony20 said:
Inactivity and the injury sustained in the first Yair bout had me doubtful of Ortega however tonight he showed he has a ton of heart and grit to get the job done against Yair who himself looked pretty flash.


Ilia most likely boxed the breaks off Ortega but I think he’s still got potential to be a solid top 5 fighter in the division?

What are your thoughts?
Don't know his ceiling because he takes a lotta damage but it was great seeing Ortega back in the octagon after the shoulder injuries. He's a unique fighter and I enjoy watching him fight!
 
Ortega has three really key elements that could possibly win him a title fight against Ilia:
1. Jiu jitsu is elite, majority of guys going to ground with him are going to be in trouble.
2. He is tough. That’s not necessarily a great thing as his health in the near future will wish he wasn’t, but he can take a beating and keep going. Max and volk both styled on him and beat the absolute piss out of him.
3. Heart. This kind of goes with toughness, but like yesterday where he rolled his ankle before the fight started. No give up on him shook it off and said fuck it. Again has proven to be able to get beat up and keeps going. He won’t quit.

Having said all that if he fought Topiria and it stayed standing for majority of fight and he couldn’t get it to the ground he would get absolutely lit up and beat the fuck out of. I’m not sure his chin would hold up more than three rounds of getting blasted by those hammers. Even with his gorilla like skull. But if he could get ilia back standing in clinch or get the fight to the ground I do think I would favor him there and ilia could get into some real trouble. The question is could the fight get there?
 
ShaoKahn34 said:
Ortega is in nothing but bangers, go on UFC fight pass and watch his playlist, every single fight is action packed as hell
I've seen all his fights when yhey actually happened, I don't need to watch them again sir.
I also never said he was boring you silly goose.
 
