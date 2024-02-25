Ortega Is Still a Live Dog.

Ortega has three really key elements that could possibly win him a title fight against Ilia:

1. Jiu jitsu is elite, majority of guys going to ground with him are going to be in trouble.

2. He is tough. That’s not necessarily a great thing as his health in the near future will wish he wasn’t, but he can take a beating and keep going. Max and volk both styled on him and beat the absolute piss out of him.

3. Heart. This kind of goes with toughness, but like yesterday where he rolled his ankle before the fight started. No give up on him shook it off and said fuck it. Again has proven to be able to get beat up and keeps going. He won’t quit.



Having said all that if he fought Topiria and it stayed standing for majority of fight and he couldn’t get it to the ground he would get absolutely lit up and beat the fuck out of. I’m not sure his chin would hold up more than three rounds of getting blasted by those hammers. Even with his gorilla like skull. But if he could get ilia back standing in clinch or get the fight to the ground I do think I would favor him there and ilia could get into some real trouble. The question is could the fight get there?