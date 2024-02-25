Ortega is back!!

His ground game isn't the problem, his TDD is. Doesn't matter where your ground game is at if you're constantly battling from bottom.LMAO Yair still has zero ground game. How are you going to lose to a guy who is barely active
Ortega is hard to beatLMAO Yair still has zero ground game. How are you going to lose to a guy who is barely active
Yair is one of those guys who I always root for but just can’t round out his gameLMAO Yair still has zero ground game. How are you going to lose to a guy who is barely active
Nah Ortega has the best chin of all timeToperia kos him in 1
He got dropped twice in the first minute and would have been finished if Yair wasn’t an idiotNah Ortega has the best chin of all time