Ortega has the best chance of beating Topuria

Ortega has an iron chin, great cardio and If he can get it to the ground he could catch Ilia in a sub, he’s very dangerous off his back
He’s fighting Yair this weekend likely for a title shot
He fought Yair and lost in 2022 due to injury and hasn't fought anyone since and is fighting for a titleshot? Getting a rematch at that... That's insane. 1-3 in his last 4.
Tune in Saturday.
He's fighting Yair this weekend sir.
He fought Yair and lost in 2022 due to injury and hasn't fought anyone since and is fighting for a titleshot? Getting a rematch at that... That's insane. 1-3 in his last 4.
1 loss by injury and the other 2 only by volk and max.He fought Yair and lost in 2022 due to injury and hasn't fought anyone since and is fighting for a titleshot? Getting a rematch at that... That's insane. 1-3 in his last 4.
he still ranked in the top 3!
Topuria starting wrestling at 4 years of age, the guy is an elite wrestler and a BJJ black belt. He's possibly better on the ground than he is standing.
Black belts can still get subbed. Ortega is slick with his subs
He really shouldn't even be ranked at this point. It's wild to me.
Max always gets pieced up by better boxers, Volk and Poirier so Toporia will do the same. Max doesn't have crazy ko power either
and he has 2 wins over now retired fighters in the past 6 years.....1 loss by injury and the other 2 only by volk and max.