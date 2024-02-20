Ortega has the best chance of beating Toporia

chinarice said:
He fought Yair and lost in 2022 due to injury and hasn't fought anyone since and is fighting for a titleshot? Getting a rematch at that... That's insane. 1-3 in his last 4.
1-3 against the top tier though sir.
 
chinarice said:
1 loss by injury and the other 2 only by volk and max.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Ortega has an iron chin, great cardio and If he can get it to the ground he could catch Ilia in a sub, he’s very dangerous off his back
Topuria staring wrestling at 4 years of age, the guy is an elite wrestler and a BJJ black belt. He's better on the ground than he is standing. Lol
 
I think it’d be a good fight but the way he destroyed Hall shows that beyond great standup & solid grappling his grounded KO game ain’t no joke either
 
i honestly don't think so but i can see Ortega's chin being cracked.
 
