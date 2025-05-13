Opinion Original Sin - the biden cover up

Apparently the media is trying to parade around Jake Tapper to try and revive any confidence in their, the mainstream media, reporting by blaming everything on democrat leaders and White House handlers.



Here is actually a number of clips of tapper seemingly covering for Biden



Apparently Biden didn’t know who George Clooney was, despite hosting a fund raiser for him lol.



I don’t buy it. Only an absolute fucking retard would have believed Biden wasn’t a vegetable for pretty much all his presidency
 
Go fuck yourself, Tapper. We didn't need to wait until the "behind the scenes" info came out to know Biden's cognitive abilities were declining at an alarming rate. It was very obvious from almost any public appearance he made in the last 2 years of his presidency that something was seriously wrong with him.
 
When his team says they were going to make him a wheelchair president, it makes these clips even funnier

 
It's so absolutely delicious to watch high ranking Democrat officials and their media skanks try to pretend that they were "duped", or didn't see Biden's decline until the debate.

It cracks me up because their internal date basically tells the democrats and media that their best strategy is to just try to lie and gaslight their base, as if they know the average democrat is an idiot.

Similar to what you just said in the David Hogg thread. Just straight up silence anyone trying to make change while Bernie and AOC go on a tour crying about oligarchs that are almost all democrats.

These people are so dumb lol
 
if your duped into believing Biden wasn't all there, then you need to pull a Madison and redo all of your education
 
biden was unfit to be the president for a good deal of time during his tenure as president. i was shocked and amazed at democrats on this site trying to pretend otherwise. it was too important and too dangerous not to admit it openly and move on.
 
They didn't pretend. They just outright ignore all the bs going on. Even going as far as supporting Kamala. Ew.
 
