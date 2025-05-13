cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 33,915
- Reaction score
- 37,186
Apparently the media is trying to parade around Jake Tapper to try and revive any confidence in their, the mainstream media, reporting by blaming everything on democrat leaders and White House handlers.
Here is actually a number of clips of tapper seemingly covering for Biden
Apparently Biden didn’t know who George Clooney was, despite hosting a fund raiser for him lol.
I don’t buy it. Only an absolute fucking retard would have believed Biden wasn’t a vegetable for pretty much all his presidency
Here is actually a number of clips of tapper seemingly covering for Biden
Apparently Biden didn’t know who George Clooney was, despite hosting a fund raiser for him lol.
I don’t buy it. Only an absolute fucking retard would have believed Biden wasn’t a vegetable for pretty much all his presidency