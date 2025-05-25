Orange is the new black

keep it clean, we dont want to end up in the WR.
Can you do that for me?

A video on TikTok has been the starting point for creating a new bond between two groups that you might not have seen coming.

Black people and white, redheaded people.

Under the hashtag #GingersAreBlack, there are now hundreds of videos where white gingers and blacks share in solidarity their experiences with discrimination, unfair treatment and bullying.

c2e87c65-63f7-4e92-b3d4-93c0c06a1e34



I think they all forget that gingers has no soul.

Here is a ginger kitty
fototapeter-vacker-rod-katt-sitter-pa-sno-pa-vintern.jpg.jpg
 
Ah yes, I remember when the gingers have to drink from a different water fountain than the non ginger folks
 
That ginger in the pic would be totally shunned in Africa. Horrible existence. I saw a documentary and their eyes, lacking pigment, go blind. They are beggars in Africa. Fucking hell..........
 
That's a fat cat!
 
What about blondes? Growing up I heard way more dumb blonde jokes than insults to Gingers. Blondes were bullied!
 
