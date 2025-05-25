lsa
keep it clean, we dont want to end up in the WR.
Can you do that for me?
A video on TikTok has been the starting point for creating a new bond between two groups that you might not have seen coming.
Black people and white, redheaded people.
Under the hashtag #GingersAreBlack, there are now hundreds of videos where white gingers and blacks share in solidarity their experiences with discrimination, unfair treatment and bullying.
I think they all forget that gingers has no soul.
Here is a ginger kitty
