Opting out of health insurance for self pay?

Oblivian
Aging
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2006
- Messages
- 44,346
- Reaction score
- 3,851
I own a small business and used to have health insurance through my wife's work. She recently left there, so we are getting quotes. We're looking at around $2150.00 a month and the family deductible would be $21,200.00! That's $25,800.00 for premiums per year, and likely $21,200.00 out of pocket on top of that on a really bad year. I just talked to some self-employed who have opted to go insurance free, stuff away money, and negotiate each bill as self-pay. Seems risky, but honestly makes sense. Anyone do this?