Opting out of health insurance for self pay?

Oblivian

Oblivian

Aging
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 7, 2006
Messages
44,346
Reaction score
3,851
I own a small business and used to have health insurance through my wife's work. She recently left there, so we are getting quotes. We're looking at around $2150.00 a month and the family deductible would be $21,200.00! That's $25,800.00 for premiums per year, and likely $21,200.00 out of pocket on top of that on a really bad year. I just talked to some self-employed who have opted to go insurance free, stuff away money, and negotiate each bill as self-pay. Seems risky, but honestly makes sense. Anyone do this?
 
I had a buddy who did it for years.

Talked to doctors office before booking and they charged him very reasonable amounts.
They bend over the insurance companies so they have loads of money coming in.

But... you better not need a surgery or get cancer... if that happens with no insurance you are fucked. (Maybe)


They bill insurance 100grand for a lot of surgeries. It is a well oiled scam.
But let's say you negotiated 16k you would still be ahead of the premiums. Especially if you bank that (what you would have paid) the first few years. ... even if you have to pay 50k out of pocket you would still be up if it happened after year 3.

Insurance is a fucking government run dirty embezzling scam.
 
Might be better moving to a country with nationalised health care.. That is a terrible choice to have to make.
 
Some of the people I know who are in similar situations went for catastrophic coverage only and paid for everything else out of pocket. It's all going to depend on how healthy you and your family are and what kind of doctor visits you usually have. If your doctor/hospital visits are basically getting antibiotics for strep throat and having cuts stitched up then you can drop all your coverage no problem, but if someone has diabetes or a known history of heart issues for example, then things can get pretty risky.
 
Oblivian said:
I own a small business and used to have health insurance through my wife's work. She recently left there, so we are getting quotes. We're looking at around $2150.00 a month and the family deductible would be $21,200.00! That's $25,800.00 for premiums per year, and likely $21,200.00 out of pocket on top of that on a really bad year. I just talked to some self-employed who have opted to go insurance free, stuff away money, and negotiate each bill as self-pay. Seems risky, but honestly makes sense. Anyone do this?
Click to expand...
Where do you live?
 
aerius said:
Some of the people I know who are in similar situations went for catastrophic coverage only and paid for everything else out of pocket. It's all going to depend on how healthy you and your family are and what kind of doctor visits you usually have. If your doctor/hospital visits are basically getting antibiotics for strep throat and having cuts stitched up then you can drop all your coverage no problem, but if someone has diabetes or a known history of heart issues for example, then things can get pretty risky.
Click to expand...

Basically the plan that I'm looking at is catastrophic - and that's $2,150.00 a month!

I think we just have too much to lose, but I've talked to some others who said they were able to negotiate some pretty hefty expenses. I'd probably end up tucking away around $3k a month.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,068
Messages
58,021,528
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top