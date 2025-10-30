Opting out of health insurance for self pay?

I had a buddy who did it for years.



Talked to doctors office before booking and they charged him very reasonable amounts.

They bend over the insurance companies so they have loads of money coming in.



But... you better not need a surgery or get cancer... if that happens with no insurance you are fucked. (Maybe)





They bill insurance 100grand for a lot of surgeries. It is a well oiled scam.

But let's say you negotiated 16k you would still be ahead of the premiums. Especially if you bank that (what you would have paid) the first few years. ... even if you have to pay 50k out of pocket you would still be up if it happened after year 3.



Insurance is a fucking government run dirty embezzling scam.