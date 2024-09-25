Elections Oprah's Interview - Will Harris Gain Votes ?

After this Oprah interview with no negativity, votes were gained. Did anyone here change ?

 
If Oprah is promoting something or someone, I'm automatically assuming there's something wrong with it. Oprah is a brand, a facade of expertly curated bullshit, marketing and hype, and all the dumb soccer moms fall for it because they want to believe in the lie.
 
It was so bad. Anyone who actually watched it for sure cannot vote for her unless they are legit retarded
Oh the irony...
Vote for the guy that says they are eating the dogs, the war in Ukraine isn't Putin/Russia's fault- it's America's, that people are allowed to execute babies after birth, and that a 20% tariff on all imports will save the US economy.



Nevermind that the Dow Jones is currently over 42,000- Trump's favorite measuring stick of the US economy's performance...

www.macrotrends.net

Dow Jones - 10 Year Daily Chart

Interactive chart illustrating the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) market index over the last ten years. Each point of the stock market graph is represented by the daily closing price for the DJIA. Historical data can be downloaded via the red button on the upper left...
www.macrotrends.net www.macrotrends.net
 
maybe it's how the speech is delivered but everything kamala said sounds very ungenuine
 
Imagine we have to dissect fluff pieces for a Presidential candidate because she absolutely refuses to face even a modicum of difficult questions. She looks awful here and even her defenders now just resort to waffling and "What about Trump?" to defend her. They don't really have any other way to spin this.
 
From what I read and heard it wasn't that good for Harris. Even Oprah looked befuddled by her, according to what I read.
 
Your title doesn't say that. Which one is it?

The show was a cringe fest and Harris couldn't answer questions about the border and the cost of food.
This thread was made to gain honest opinions of "have any minds been changed?".
 
Yeah my mind is changed. I'm voting for Harris now because of this interview that I had no idea existed and will never watch. Thanks for asking.
 
Oprah gave us Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz. The woman is a monster. That's all I have to say on this topic.
 
