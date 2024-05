Joinho10 said:



Happy that we get to skip Taira-Van but man this some bullshit. Second time they have fucked over Tagir for a top 10 booking. Kinda makes me wish the Perez-Taira fight doesn't materialize Click to expand...

Taira was fucked over more times. He was supposed to get Dvorak when dvorak was ranked, then he was supposed to get Elliott when he was ranked. Makes sense to push Taira into the higher ranked match up since he is undefeated whereas tagir is only on a two fight win streak.