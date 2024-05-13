News OPPONENT SWAP! Tatsuro Taira will now fight Alex Perez, while Joshua Van will take on Tagir Ulanbekov, June 15

Who wins?

That's very strange lol.

I have Taira and Van winning.

@BoxerMaurits ya need to change the poll so can have multiple votes for the two fights. I can only choose one on the poll.

Cheers bro
 
I kinda think I get it. Isnt this taira's third opponent switch now?
 
Happy that we get to skip Taira-Van but man this some bullshit. Second time they have fucked over Tagir for a top 10 booking. Kinda makes me wish the Perez-Taira fight doesn't materialize

<KhabibBS>
 
Weird? They were already scheduled on the same card and then switched?

Street beef?
 
oski said:
Weird? They were already scheduled on the same card and then switched?

Street beef?
Taira/Van was scheduled for 302 and Perez/Ulanbekov was the following week, now they are both scheduled for the APEX event.
 
Joinho10 said:
Happy that we get to skip Taira-Van but man this some bullshit. Second time they have fucked over Tagir for a top 10 booking. Kinda makes me wish the Perez-Taira fight doesn't materialize

<KhabibBS>
Taira was fucked over more times. He was supposed to get Dvorak when dvorak was ranked, then he was supposed to get Elliott when he was ranked. Makes sense to push Taira into the higher ranked match up since he is undefeated whereas tagir is only on a two fight win streak.
 
These new fights seem more competitive and interesting at least.
 
They needed a main event for June 15th & we're one month out. Desperation move for sure.

However, I really this move. As much as I lived Taira/Van, it was buried on the early prelims of 302. Even tho it's the Apex I do like the idea of showcasing the FLW division. I think Aliskerov/Muniz will be the co-main but Van/Tagir is a solid 3rd wheel for an Apex card.

Early thoughts are Perez & Tagir give each youngster a prospect-loss. Hope I'm wrong.
 
91xFB0t3qiL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_DpWeblab_.jpg
 
