Jones is extremely keen to retire with an "undefeated" fight record. He figured Miocic and then quit, OK yup.



What I want to know is what tactic is Dana gonna use to persuade / lever / coerce Jon Jones into taking one more fight (at least) after the Miocic fight. (assuming Jones wins of course).



Dana will try v hard to get Jones to continue fighting for sure. I'll be impressed if Dana manages to do it but..... I really don't think he will.