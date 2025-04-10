Kowboy On Sherdog
I know, I know. That sounds ludicrous. We’re in an era where the promotion appears to do whatever suits it. The coronavirus pandemic has been over for several years now, but we’re still getting regular UFC Fight Night cards taking place at the UFC Apex. If we’re going to count the UFC as one of the premier sports attractions in North America—alongside the likes of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS—it runs the fewest events by a wide margin. For example, the NFL has 272 regular-season games, the fewest among those sports organizations. The UFC runs about 40 shows, not all of them in North America. Yet the UFC is going to promote events where the general public isn’t allowed to purchase tickets?
The events in the Apex made sense during the pandemic. I’ll even give the UFC massive props for being ballsy enough to run events at a time when many were yelling and screaming about the company putting lives in danger. The UFC’s willingness to defy a very loud opposition was key in sports organizations as a whole getting back to business. Thus, I’m not crapping on why it started holding events there. However, the time for using the Apex has passed. For the sake of the fans, the UFC should get back on the road and prove why a UFC event is one of the greatest experiences in sports.
Instead, convenience is being placed ahead of the fans. Just like it was when the UFC pitted Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic. The first time the fight was booked, I believe fans might have been fine with it. However, Jones tore his pectoral muscle, Miocic opted to stay on the sidelines and Tom Aspinall rose up to steal the attention and hearts of the fans. They no longer cared to see Jones and Miocic fight. They wanted Jones to defend his title against the man who was the interim champion: Aspinall. After all, isn’t that how it’s supposed to work?
Again, the UFC didn’t care what the fans wanted. The promotion didn’t want to deal with the headache Jones would provide if he didn’t get the Miocic fight. At 42, Miocic had been on the sidelines for so long that he didn’t have a single fight with an active UFC competitor by the time they clashed. Right or wrong, Miocic didn’t capture enough of the fans’ imagination to maintain their attention. They didn’t care about the fight, and it happened to be a dud. Given Miocic’s age and time on the sidelines, that wasn’t a surprise.
Opinion: Public Enemy
The Ultimate Fighting Championship used to take the fans into account when it made decisions, and it would be wise to do so again, writes Sherdog columnist Dayne Fox.
