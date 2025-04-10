Media Opinion: Public Enemy

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
106,570
Reaction score
189,775
public

I’m going to let my readers in on something that might sound blasphemous today. Those who have been longtime followers of the sport will know where I’m coming from, but it will be a sentiment they haven’t experienced in a long time. The Ultimate Fighting Championship used to care about the sentiment of the fans of the sport.

I know, I know. That sounds ludicrous. We’re in an era where the promotion appears to do whatever suits it. The coronavirus pandemic has been over for several years now, but we’re still getting regular UFC Fight Night cards taking place at the UFC Apex. If we’re going to count the UFC as one of the premier sports attractions in North America—alongside the likes of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS—it runs the fewest events by a wide margin. For example, the NFL has 272 regular-season games, the fewest among those sports organizations. The UFC runs about 40 shows, not all of them in North America. Yet the UFC is going to promote events where the general public isn’t allowed to purchase tickets?


The events in the Apex made sense during the pandemic. I’ll even give the UFC massive props for being ballsy enough to run events at a time when many were yelling and screaming about the company putting lives in danger. The UFC’s willingness to defy a very loud opposition was key in sports organizations as a whole getting back to business. Thus, I’m not crapping on why it started holding events there. However, the time for using the Apex has passed. For the sake of the fans, the UFC should get back on the road and prove why a UFC event is one of the greatest experiences in sports.

Instead, convenience is being placed ahead of the fans. Just like it was when the UFC pitted Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic. The first time the fight was booked, I believe fans might have been fine with it. However, Jones tore his pectoral muscle, Miocic opted to stay on the sidelines and Tom Aspinall rose up to steal the attention and hearts of the fans. They no longer cared to see Jones and Miocic fight. They wanted Jones to defend his title against the man who was the interim champion: Aspinall. After all, isn’t that how it’s supposed to work?

Again, the UFC didn’t care what the fans wanted. The promotion didn’t want to deal with the headache Jones would provide if he didn’t get the Miocic fight. At 42, Miocic had been on the sidelines for so long that he didn’t have a single fight with an active UFC competitor by the time they clashed. Right or wrong, Miocic didn’t capture enough of the fans’ imagination to maintain their attention. They didn’t care about the fight, and it happened to be a dud. Given Miocic’s age and time on the sidelines, that wasn’t a surprise.

Read More at:

www.sherdog.com

Opinion: Public Enemy

The Ultimate Fighting Championship used to take the fans into account when it made decisions, and it would be wise to do so again, writes Sherdog columnist Dayne Fox.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Last edited by a moderator:
They will never again care about the "fans of the sport" bc they got what they wanted and are big men not to need them anymore
 
IDGETKTFO said:
3BHEh8X.png
Click to expand...
Does this help sir?

Key points:

Apex Events: UFC continues hosting Fight Nights at the UFC Apex even after the pandemic, limiting public access to live events. This is viewed as prioritizing convenience over providing fans with the full experience of UFC's live shows.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: The fight was criticized for being outdated and uninspiring, especially with fans preferring a fresher matchup between Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: UFC's decision to grant O'Malley an immediate rematch despite his previous loss reflects favoritism rather than meritocracy, seemingly catering more to O'Malley's popularity than fans of the sport itself.

Contrast with the Past: UFC's willingness to scrap the Dan Henderson vs. Rich Franklin rematch in 2009 due to fan outcry highlights a bygone era of responsiveness to fan sentiments.
 
I think the UFC is stretched thin with shows and trying to satisfy the PPV pressure from ESPN by milking every situation as much as they can (e.g. the Jones/Stipe fight instead of just having Tom).

The Apex is lame, but again I think it has to do with $$$. I can't explain it as I don't know all of the facts and numbers, but I'm sure having the shows there is some kind of benefit to them financially. It may not be as profitable to have those weak Fight Night cards elsewhere.

For my money, I am speculating that this is the UFC's business in decline trying to cope. I could be wrong, and the rumors of minimal selling PPVs could be wrong, but I don't see a better explanation.

The way they are doing things doesn't seem sustainable, but since we don't know the facts about the PPVs and such, we will have to wait and see what we can learn with the UFC's upcoming contract negotiations with ESPN, Netflix, or elsewhere.
 
chinarice said:
Does this help sir?

Key points:

Apex Events: UFC continues hosting Fight Nights at the UFC Apex even after the pandemic, limiting public access to live events. This is viewed as prioritizing convenience over providing fans with the full experience of UFC's live shows.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: The fight was criticized for being outdated and uninspiring, especially with fans preferring a fresher matchup between Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: UFC's decision to grant O'Malley an immediate rematch despite his previous loss reflects favoritism rather than meritocracy, seemingly catering more to O'Malley's popularity than fans of the sport itself.

Contrast with the Past: UFC's willingness to scrap the Dan Henderson vs. Rich Franklin rematch in 2009 due to fan outcry highlights a bygone era of responsiveness to fan sentiments.
Click to expand...
Yes, thanks.
 
They've definitely transitioned to WWE territory with who gets the title shots now. Colby getting 3 in a row while the division backed up is ridiculous. Maybe AI needs to take over matchmaking, it's hard to be a fan of the sport when the champ can go years without fighting top of the division.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
Six-figure standby - UFC paid Tom Aspinall to be UFC 309’s backup
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
svmr_db
Media Stipe Miocic was 'mad and upset', told Embedded crew to stop filming after Jones faceoff
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
CieloLuce
CieloLuce

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,191
Messages
57,146,515
Members
175,554
Latest member
bruiser blade

Share this page

Back
Top