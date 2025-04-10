I think the UFC is stretched thin with shows and trying to satisfy the PPV pressure from ESPN by milking every situation as much as they can (e.g. the Jones/Stipe fight instead of just having Tom).



The Apex is lame, but again I think it has to do with $$$. I can't explain it as I don't know all of the facts and numbers, but I'm sure having the shows there is some kind of benefit to them financially. It may not be as profitable to have those weak Fight Night cards elsewhere.



For my money, I am speculating that this is the UFC's business in decline trying to cope. I could be wrong, and the rumors of minimal selling PPVs could be wrong, but I don't see a better explanation.



The way they are doing things doesn't seem sustainable, but since we don't know the facts about the PPVs and such, we will have to wait and see what we can learn with the UFC's upcoming contract negotiations with ESPN, Netflix, or elsewhere.