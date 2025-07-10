Kowboy On Sherdog
Would it be possible to hold an event at the White House? Given the multiple assassination attempts on Trump during his 2024 campaign, there’s reason to believe allowing thousands of people on the grounds of the world’s most famous home might not be a great idea. Then again, Trump has always been a showman, and nothing would be flashier than a high-profile fight in his backyard. If there’s someone who doesn’t take no for an answer, it’s Trump. Thus, I find it hard to believe any sane person would say he won’t find a way to get it done if that’s what he really wants.
Other debates center on who would headline such a show. To no one’s surprise, Conor McGregor was quick to throw his name in the hat, even though he has not fought since breaking his leg in 2021. Regardless of how one feels about the polarizing former champion, his name tends to garner attention. I may not prefer having McGregor step foot in the Octagon again, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an overwhelming majority that would like to see him do his thing one more time. Remember how many people tuned in to see a 58-year-old Mike Tyson strap on the gloves against Jake Paul? If there’s something that would entice McGregor to actually fight again, a historic event at the White House would do it. He would certainly bring plenty of eyeballs.
While people debate whether the event is even feasible and discuss who should draw the headlining assignment, there’s something that many are overlooking. The fact that an MMA event is being discussed in reference to what’s expected to be one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the country’s history is an indication of just how far the sport has come.
READ HERE
Opinion: President Trump Puts UFC on the Front Burner
The fact that an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on the White House grounds is being discussed as part of one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the country’s history is an indication of just how far the sport of mixed martial arts has come, writes Dayne Fox.
www.sherdog.com
