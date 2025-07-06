Kowboy On Sherdog
After knocking out the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway—arguably the two greatest featherweight fighters in the history of the sport—Topuria moved up to lightweight and proceeded to knock Charles Oliveira out cold, something no one else has been able to do. In the process, he claimed the lightweight championship and had observers comparing his run to the likes of Jon Jones, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Conor McGregor. That’s some lofty company, pointing to the type of run that typically only comes around about every five years at most.
It’s notable that Topuria didn’t wrest away the lightweight title from anyone. The previous champion, Islam Makhachev, opted to relinquish the belt and focus on claiming the welterweight crown from Jack Della Maddalena. Makhachev believed there were no more worthwhile challenges at lightweight and wanted to make his focus on adding a title from another weight class to his resume. I don’t believe Makhachev is running from Topuria, even if there’s an appearance of his doing so. After all, Topuria was the one who set the standard in vacating a title in pursuit of another one; he did so in hopes of clashing with Makhachev. Unfortunately for fans, Makhachev followed suit once Della Maddalena upset Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title. Given that Muhammad is a friend of Makhachev, it was the only green light the Russian needed to say he was moving on to newer challenges. It was well-documented that Makhachev was considering a move to 170 pounds. Muhammad being the champion was the only thing holding him back.
Unfortunately for Makhachev, most fans only go skin deep on the issues. They’re going to see that Topuria moved up while calling for a fight with Makhachev, only for the Russian to subsequently move up himself. That looks very much like dodging, even if what Makhachev claims checks out. It doesn’t matter if it checks out if fans don’t hear it, which can also be their choice. Fans don’t care about the reasons why Makhachev might want to move up; they just want him to fight Topuria.
While it doesn’t take a lot of effort to understand Makhachev’s perspective, it isn’t necessarily fair to say fans are being unreasonable, either. They are the ones who ultimately throw their hard-earned dollars at the promotion, and it’s only logical that they would like to get what they asked for in return. I get that the Rolling Stones taught us all a valuable lesson in reminding us that “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” but when there’s a fight that can be made within reason, it should be done. Given that Makhachev’s entire UFC career has been spent at lightweight, it isn’t a reach for fans to expect him to fight Topuria.
