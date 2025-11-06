Opinion: Isaac Dulgarian Bout at #UFCVegas110 Should Have Been Canceled

First of, people need to stop making accusations with proof thats based on more accusations...Nothing in any post or article here is concrete proof that anyone was cheating...Suspicious? Yes, looks odd? Yes, but people freak out all the time over random shit, big bets are placed last minute constantly, maybe not on undercard fighters sure, but are you telling me i can place 5 big bets on some undercard fighter and get him pulled from a fight like some of you suggest?



NBA let players who were being investigated for multiple years not only play but get traded to another team when they knew there was an investigation going on which turned into that whole nba gambling fiasco. You cant just end peoples careers because a casino might have lost money...Unless there is some written proof, voice recordings, msges or something along those lines(which as of right now there are none), how can anyone actually prove that this guy was throwing a fight? We have seen a ton of people get choked out by not hand fighting... fighters punch over hand fight all the time, yes i agree its 100% suspicious the way it all went down, but suspicious dont mean guilty, otherwise Tom Aspinall would have been cut from the ufc over his so called "eye poke" that i would say most ppl, including other mma fighters found suspicious, or Ankalaev who apparently forgot how to move, strike, or grapple and just laid on the ground covered up for 40 seconds straight without moving, which some ppl found suspicious.



Im not trying to take any sides, if a month from now it comes out that there is legit proof this guy was cheating, hes arrested and all that good stuff, im 100% for it, im not some die hard Dulgarian fanboy or something, i just think we have seen over the last few years how easy it is to accuse someone of wrong doing and how fast people jump on bandwagons, and then months later it comes out that maybe the guy was innocent, or the facts got mixed up, and by that point the guy had his career ruined, kinda like whats happening now.



I feel like the UFC has done a better job than the NBA, someone came to Dana telling him there might be something funky going on, Dana went to the guy AND his lawyer, talked to both of them and asked if anything was going on, he was told no, what else are you supposed to do at that point without any proof? I feel like you have to let him fight, afterwards alert the FBI which was done, and let the authorities handle it, people are so blood thirsty these days for the slightest "gatcha" moment.