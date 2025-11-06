Opinion: Isaac Dulgarian Bout at #UFCVegas110 Should Have Been Canceled

Kung Fu Kowboy
While that was a terrible situation, it didn’t prove to be the most damaging event from the show. That would fall on the Ultimate Fighting Championship suffering another potential compromised bout. Yes, another one. How that could happen after the Darrick Minner-Nuerdanbieke Shayilan fiasco from 2022 is beyond me.
Out of all the sports over the last 30 years, MMA has the most troubled history with fixed fights. Whether that’s outright throwing a fight or allowing an unknown injury to be leaked to a select group of fighters, it has plagued the sport from the beginning. High-profile names have been linked to these scandals in the early days, with UFC tournament winners Don Frye and Oleg Taktarov both having highly dubious victories under their belts. Mark Coleman has admitted to throwing a fight. While it has been over two decades since an elite fighter has been connected to a fixed fight in that way, it doesn’t mean there haven’t been any scandals associated with the sport.
The situation with Minner wasn’t a thrown fight in the traditional sense. Minner went out and genuinely appeared to try to win. Unfortunately for him, he was clearly compromised due to injury, and it came out that teammates such as Jeff Molina placed some heavy bets against him. The betting lines for the contest swung heavily in favor of Shayilan in the hours before their encounter, indicating more than just his teammates were placing money on the fight. Sound familiar?
Isaac Dulgarian was a notable favorite against Yadier Del Valle. Hours before the fight, there was a heavy swing in favor of Del Valle, with most of the bets coming in for a first-round finish. UFC CEO Dana White has stated that the company spoke with Dulgarian and his lawyer beforehand, asking about the crazy betting line swings and the rumors swirling around the fight; and they took his word that there was nothing going on. Only after Dulgarian proceeded to lose in the first round did the UFC begin to take the issue seriously—after the damage was done.
