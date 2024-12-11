(Opinion) is the UFC becoming more political/religious?

koa pomaikai
Anyone feel like the UFC is more political now?
Dana White giving speeches at the RNC, Trump showing up, etc.
It also seems people are thanking God and Jesus a lot more now in post fight interviews too.
Has it always been this religious or political, or is it just due to Trump’s influence?
I mean this in a non-offensive way, but I always get legitimately offended when people thank Jesus for helping them hurt and inflict massive violence on their opponent.
UFC just feels more and more like a conservative religious organization nowadays ( not saying thats good or bad, just seems that way )
