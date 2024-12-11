(Opinion) is the UFC becoming more political/religious?

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
458
Reaction score
1,210
Anyone feel like the UFC is more political now?

Dana White giving speeches at the RNC, Trump showing up, etc.

It also seems people are thanking God and Jesus a lot more now in post fight interviews too.

Has it always been this religious or political, or is it just due to Trump’s influence?

I mean this in a non-offensive way, but I always get legitimately offended when people thank Jesus for helping them hurt and inflict massive violence on their opponent.

UFC just feels more and more like a conservative religious organization nowadays ( not saying thats good or bad, just seems that way )
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Is Alexander Pantoja the Most Underrated Champion in the UFC?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
Bobby Boulders
Bobby Boulders

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,335
Messages
56,641,052
Members
175,323
Latest member
IVO_DALMA

Share this page

Back
Top