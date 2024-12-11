(Opinion) is the UFC becoming more political/religious?

Anyone feel like the UFC is more political now?



Dana White giving speeches at the RNC, Trump showing up, etc.



It also seems people are thanking God and Jesus a lot more now in post fight interviews too.



Has it always been this religious or political, or is it just due to Trump’s influence?



I mean this in a non-offensive way, but I always get legitimately offended when people thank Jesus for helping them hurt and inflict massive violence on their opponent.



UFC just feels more and more like a conservative religious organization nowadays ( not saying thats good or bad, just seems that way )