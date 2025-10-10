Opinion: if Jiri wants a trilogy with Alex, he should beat Ankalaev first

There's some talks about who should Ank fight next after that horrible loss he suffered against Alex, but yet there's talks about Jiri potentially fighting Alex for a trilogy with is with all due respect wouldn't make sense, if anything, if Jiri would fight for a title (which yeah he should), then it would be by Alex moving up to HW and both Ulberg and Jiri fight for the vacant title.



Ulberg wouldn't bring too much to the table as he's not a big name, and Alex has nothing left to prove at LHW, and he already smoked Jiri x2 and if he'd move up to HW, it'd take him 8 months to build a better physique to prepare for a Jon Jones fight HW in the white house that will happen in June.



Also we need to remember, if we compare rivalries to other divisions, we need to remember that in FW division, Max Holloway had to win 3 fights to fight Volk a 3rd time, same thing here with Jiri, at least one final opponent is Ankalaev, because If Alex fights Jiri and Alex beats him a 3rd time, it's like Alex's legacy is made out of beating Jiri x3, if anything, it's either Jiri should win a 3rd fight at least and try to beat Ank, especially the fact that "which one should get a trilogy with Alex?" the guy who's 1-1 against him or the guy who's 0-2 against him?



So if anything, make Jiri vs Ank, if Jiri managed to beat Ank, make Jiri fight Alex since that Jiri would be beating Ank in 1st time unlike Alex that didn't beat Ank 1st time but if Alex moved up to HW, Jiri should fight for the title against Ulberg.