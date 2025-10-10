Opinion: if Jiri wants a trilogy with Alex, he should beat Ankalaev first

Jonjonesgonemad

Jonjonesgonemad

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Aug 5, 2025
Messages
166
Reaction score
200
There's some talks about who should Ank fight next after that horrible loss he suffered against Alex, but yet there's talks about Jiri potentially fighting Alex for a trilogy with is with all due respect wouldn't make sense, if anything, if Jiri would fight for a title (which yeah he should), then it would be by Alex moving up to HW and both Ulberg and Jiri fight for the vacant title.

Ulberg wouldn't bring too much to the table as he's not a big name, and Alex has nothing left to prove at LHW, and he already smoked Jiri x2 and if he'd move up to HW, it'd take him 8 months to build a better physique to prepare for a Jon Jones fight HW in the white house that will happen in June.

Also we need to remember, if we compare rivalries to other divisions, we need to remember that in FW division, Max Holloway had to win 3 fights to fight Volk a 3rd time, same thing here with Jiri, at least one final opponent is Ankalaev, because If Alex fights Jiri and Alex beats him a 3rd time, it's like Alex's legacy is made out of beating Jiri x3, if anything, it's either Jiri should win a 3rd fight at least and try to beat Ank, especially the fact that "which one should get a trilogy with Alex?" the guy who's 1-1 against him or the guy who's 0-2 against him?

So if anything, make Jiri vs Ank, if Jiri managed to beat Ank, make Jiri fight Alex since that Jiri would be beating Ank in 1st time unlike Alex that didn't beat Ank 1st time but if Alex moved up to HW, Jiri should fight for the title against Ulberg.
 
Jiri still wouldn't deserve it. He's 0-2 against Alex 3 KOs. When Alex moves up and is ready to vacate the title after his HW title fight, then Jiri can fight someone for the title. Jiri has had 3 title shots already.
 
He’s only behind Ulberg any other fight in the meantime will be fine to keep him active.
 
Pereira going up to HW next so it's a moot point.

Jiri vs Ulberg will be for the vacant title. Ankalaev will most likely fight winner.
 
I'm a big proponents of top 8ish guys who lose fighting other guys in the same range who are coming off a loss.

I'd argue that it should generally take 2-3 winning fights in a row before a title shot is offered.

Obviously, there are exceptions.
 
If Alex is moving up sooner than later, he'll likely be stripped, so Ulberg vs Jiri for vacant. If Ulberg can get an Alex fight, then I think we come back to this thread after 10/25. If Murz mercs Rakic that date, then I think I prefer Jiri-Murz, and you can put Ank against Roundtree.

Or put Ank against Hill, just to get Hill further out of the rankings, and do Rountree vs winner of Volkan-Menefield. Guskov can fit around there somewhere too. Really spoiled for choice on guys just outside the top at LHW
 
Jiri vs Ank a 5 rounder for a crack at the gold and Poatan vs Ulberg would make for a mean light heavyweight showdown.

Ulberg being 9-0 is deserving of a shot next, and I would much rather see Alex fight some genuine contender than watch him get wrestle fucked by Jones.
 
Jiri is playing the champ-under-the-champ role like Whitaker was, which means he should take on Ulberg who's the next contender as they're both coming off wins. If Ankalaev wins his rebound fight, he gets a shot at Jiri.
 
CombatCyborg said:
Jiri is playing the champ-under-the-champ role like Whitaker was, which means he should take on Ulberg who's the next contender as they're both coming off wins. If Ankalaev wins his rebound fight, he gets a shot at Jiri.
Click to expand...
Or just like Max Holloway too, Max also had "the champ-under-the-champ" role too
 
i would like to see ulberg vs alex, jiri vs ank, winners fight each other, losers fight each other after. both fights within 3 months. ok go.
 
If Jiri beats Ank and Uberg loses to Poatan, who else but Jiri is there for a title shot? But Poatan probably won't be around by that time.
 
Jonjonesgonemad said:
There's some talks about who should Ank fight next after that horrible loss he suffered against Alex, but yet there's talks about Jiri potentially fighting Alex for a trilogy with is with all due respect wouldn't make sense, if anything, if Jiri would fight for a title (which yeah he should), then it would be by Alex moving up to HW and both Ulberg and Jiri fight for the vacant title.

Ulberg wouldn't bring too much to the table as he's not a big name, and Alex has nothing left to prove at LHW, and he already smoked Jiri x2 and if he'd move up to HW, it'd take him 8 months to build a better physique to prepare for a Jon Jones fight HW in the white house that will happen in June.

Also we need to remember, if we compare rivalries to other divisions, we need to remember that in FW division, Max Holloway had to win 3 fights to fight Volk a 3rd time, same thing here with Jiri, at least one final opponent is Ankalaev, because If Alex fights Jiri and Alex beats him a 3rd time, it's like Alex's legacy is made out of beating Jiri x3, if anything, it's either Jiri should win a 3rd fight at least and try to beat Ank, especially the fact that "which one should get a trilogy with Alex?" the guy who's 1-1 against him or the guy who's 0-2 against him?

So if anything, make Jiri vs Ank, if Jiri managed to beat Ank, make Jiri fight Alex since that Jiri would be beating Ank in 1st time unlike Alex that didn't beat Ank 1st time but if Alex moved up to HW, Jiri should fight for the title against Ulberg.
Click to expand...

Sounds good
 
Sherdog - the only place where someone can be 1-1 with the champ and not deserve a trilogy but a dude 0-2 can.
 
Nobody wants to see Jiri/Alex 3 except for Jiri.

He should really really really have to earn that 3rd shot. If he beats Ank and Ulberg and Alex still has the belt then maybe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
Ulberg should fight Alex next
Replies
2
Views
100
ElLunico
E
ExitLUPin
News Looks like Ulberg is gonna fight Reyes next
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Luffy
Jiri Prochazka vs Ankalaev — how does this go?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
andgonsil
Upcoming fights for Alex Pereira
Replies
10
Views
319
Your Salad
Your Salad
Luffy
Jiri Prochazka vs Ankalaev next?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
WhiteMousse
WhiteMousse

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,268
Messages
58,033,037
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top