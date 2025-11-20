Opinion: Here’s Hoping the UFC Just Says No to Kamaru Usman

7481beb0-4a04-11f0-adbd-d7fdbd034d81

UFC 322 didn’t exactly end with a bang, as two title fights saw two of the more dominant champions in recent memory do what they have traditionally done: turn in one-sided performances against their opposition. We saw Islam Makhachev become the new Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder and Valentina Shevchenko retain her women’s flyweight crown, killing the buzz the three bouts that preceded them had built.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of Makhachev’s appearance was his post-fight interview, as the former lightweight champion showed far more personality than he had previously. Establishing his desire to appear on the White House card next summer, Makhachev legitimately seemed happy to have maintained his championship status. Following the event, the internet immediately went nuts attempting to figure out who would be next for Makhachev.


Before the show, UFC CEO Dana White said the Michael Morales-Sean Brady winner would be the next title challenger, provided the victor won impressively. Morales did so, crushing Brady with relative ease. Of course, Carlos Prates had been just as impressive in disposing of former champion Leon Edwards one fight prior. Then there’s the presence of the eventual winner between Belal Muhammad and Ian Garry from the UFC Fight Night 265 co-headliner on Saturday in Qatar. Plus, Shavkat Rakhmonov, who not that long ago was booked for a title shot, remains undefeated while waiting in the wings.


Makhachev was quick to throw in his two cents, stating his desire to face former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his first title defense at 170 pounds. Makhachev had originally revealed his interest in “The Nigerian Nightmare” beforehand, as Usman had voiced his belief that he was the most deserving title challenger a few days prior to the Madison Square Garden event. The fan and pundit response has been overwhelming: It’s the worst option for the UFC.

To be fair to Usman and Makhachev, I get where they’re coming from. Usman doesn’t have many fights left in him. His knees have long been a bugaboo and have effectively rendered him a once-a-year fighter. At 38, it’s highly unlikely he has the time to properly work his way back into an actual earned title fight without suffering further noticeable decline. So why not throw his name out there in the hope that whoever emerged as champion would like the idea of facing the welterweight legend? It’s obviously in his best interest to get the next title shot.

In defense of Makhachev, it also makes sense. Chael Sonnen has long advised fighters to face the easiest guy available for the most money. Usman would certainly fill that bill. I don’t know if he would bring in the most money, but I don’t think there’s a name out there that would bring back Makhachev a considerably larger paycheck. Plus, while Usman isn’t what he used to be, what he used to be makes him the most notable name for Makhachev to potentially add to his list of victims. Usman may not be the most deserving, but he does have the most historically significant name.

No Time to Revisit

With all that said, I pray that the UFC learned its lesson from Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. While those were two historically important names, the fight ended up being a letdown that fans had little interest in seeing in the first place. Miocic didn’t even have a win over a single active fighter on the roster at the time, showing how irrelevant he had become in recent years. The title is not a prop to be battled over for historical purposes. It should be used to determine who is the best fighter in the here and now.

Opinion: Here's Hoping the UFC Just Says No to Kamaru Usman

Plenty of other, more palatable options beyond “The Nigerian Nightmare” exist for newly minted Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, writes Dayne Fox.
If Usman had been fighting more frequently and winning, I'd be down for it but he hasn't and I'm tired of seeing contenders knock each other off. I say give Shavkat the shot if he's able to come back but if not, then Michael Morales. No way should Carlos Prates get it when he is two fights off from his loss to Ian Garry.
 
Nobody even biting on the "threat" of Kamaru getting a title shot lmao

Yeah, I think it's fairly clear that Morales and Shavkat are real contenders.

If Kamaru wants another shot, let him fight Prates. That's a good one.
 
It would be so disappointing if Usman gets the title shot, there are some many great WW contenders who are active.
 
Straight up..

If Islam gets the next TS.

I’m probably done with the UFC.

There HAS to be some legitimacy about the thing.

Edit.

I meant Usman.

Mea Culpa
 
Last edited:
If Ian beats Belal, he gets the next shot. If Ian loses, Morales gets the next shot.

Just do Usman-Shavkat for the next next shot. Shavkat needs a win coming off his hiatus, and Usman obviously needs a top win before receiving another title shot.
 
The UFC catered to Kamaru way too much during his title run by giving him journeyman Masvidal for 2 of his defenses.
 
imo Usman will NOT get the next title shot

Morales, prates, Shavkat, and likely Garry (if he wins Saturday) will all be more interesting.

Usman is old now, inactive, and has only 1 meager wrestling win in the last 3 years. There’s no incentive to stale the division when it’s now so volatile.
 
Give usman a title shot he has never ducked anyone
 
I mean, Prates, Shavkat, Morales, Garry... Nah let's give the shot to a 38 year old with no knees.. Not to mention he's 1-3 in his last 4.
 
Usman should fight Prates. That one shot power Carlos has is special, but he needs a grappling test if there is to be any worth in him fighting Islam.

Morales ideally would have a grappling test too, but he's very young and with his judo and wrestling background, I'd rather see him vs Islam next. If he loses, he'll have invaluable GOAT level experience. But I think he would be able to make it a more challenging fight than Carlos would against Islam.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Kamarold Washedman shouldn’t be anywhere a title shot. He beat Buckley, lmao and previously went on a three fight skid.
Click to expand...

That Buck fight was terrible too. It was just Usman not wanting to engage on the feet then dragging him down and just holding position. It had been so long since Usman got a win and people were expecting him to get KO'd so it was like a feel good comeback win. I hated it tho.
 
shunyata said:
Islam vs Shavkat would be the best ww title fight to make in a meritocratic system.
Click to expand...
+ Morales vs Garry/Belal winner, #1 contender

This isnt going to help Usman's chances btw
 
Last edited:
