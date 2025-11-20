Opinion: Here’s Hoping the UFC Just Says No to Kamaru Usman

Kung Fu Kowboy
Perhaps the most entertaining part of Makhachev’s appearance was his post-fight interview, as the former lightweight champion showed far more personality than he had previously. Establishing his desire to appear on the White House card next summer, Makhachev legitimately seemed happy to have maintained his championship status. Following the event, the internet immediately went nuts attempting to figure out who would be next for Makhachev.
Before the show, UFC CEO Dana White said the Michael Morales-Sean Brady winner would be the next title challenger, provided the victor won impressively. Morales did so, crushing Brady with relative ease. Of course, Carlos Prates had been just as impressive in disposing of former champion Leon Edwards one fight prior. Then there’s the presence of the eventual winner between Belal Muhammad and Ian Garry from the UFC Fight Night 265 co-headliner on Saturday in Qatar. Plus, Shavkat Rakhmonov, who not that long ago was booked for a title shot, remains undefeated while waiting in the wings.
Makhachev was quick to throw in his two cents, stating his desire to face former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his first title defense at 170 pounds. Makhachev had originally revealed his interest in “The Nigerian Nightmare” beforehand, as Usman had voiced his belief that he was the most deserving title challenger a few days prior to the Madison Square Garden event. The fan and pundit response has been overwhelming: It’s the worst option for the UFC.
To be fair to Usman and Makhachev, I get where they’re coming from. Usman doesn’t have many fights left in him. His knees have long been a bugaboo and have effectively rendered him a once-a-year fighter. At 38, it’s highly unlikely he has the time to properly work his way back into an actual earned title fight without suffering further noticeable decline. So why not throw his name out there in the hope that whoever emerged as champion would like the idea of facing the welterweight legend? It’s obviously in his best interest to get the next title shot.
In defense of Makhachev, it also makes sense. Chael Sonnen has long advised fighters to face the easiest guy available for the most money. Usman would certainly fill that bill. I don’t know if he would bring in the most money, but I don’t think there’s a name out there that would bring back Makhachev a considerably larger paycheck. Plus, while Usman isn’t what he used to be, what he used to be makes him the most notable name for Makhachev to potentially add to his list of victims. Usman may not be the most deserving, but he does have the most historically significant name.
No Time to Revisit
With all that said, I pray that the UFC learned its lesson from Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. While those were two historically important names, the fight ended up being a letdown that fans had little interest in seeing in the first place. Miocic didn’t even have a win over a single active fighter on the roster at the time, showing how irrelevant he had become in recent years. The title is not a prop to be battled over for historical purposes. It should be used to determine who is the best fighter in the here and now.
@fujitsugroundnpound @Neck&Neck @Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa @StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
