Opinion: Chandler Left The Octagon Due To Embarrassment

S

I just don't buy the argument that Chandler's injuries were so severe that he couldn't hang around for two minutes while Buffer announced the decision. I've seen people busted up far worse and still congratulate the other fighter. He didn't get knocked out, he didn't break a bone, there wasn't a spine issue. He was bleeding from cuts, sure, but that happens most fights. I think facing the fact that he's now lost 5 of his last 6, and the fight wasn't remotely competitive, and his hero was in the building led to him choosing bad sportsmanship. It's in these trying moments that you see a man's true character. Will Dana cut him now?
 
They did mention on the post fight show that Chandler got stitched up in the back and didn't need to go to the hospital, he was ok.
 
It's crazy they allow that

Once a guy saw someone do that to an inanimate object and he determined that people would DIEDED if that technique was allowed!!!
You may not buy it, but that's due to stupidity.
 
I half expected another post-loss Conor call out from Chandler...thankfully we were spared that cringe.
 
Nah, he just had to make himself appear weak so that Connor would be more willing to take a fight against him.
 
Terrible take but as a white belt you are probably new to the sport and don’t know what you’re talking about.
 
Just a little more trauma for his kids.

50267799-10183063-image-a-1_1636480188104.jpg
 
Michael Chandler had a damaged Medulla Oblongata no time for a post fight interview.
 
