Opinion: Chandler Left The Octagon Due To Embarrassment

SDFightFan
Dec 22, 2013
I just don't buy the argument that Chandler's injuries were so severe that he couldn't hang around for two minutes while Buffer announced the decision. I've seen people busted up far worse and still congratulate the other fighter. He didn't get knocked out, he didn't break a bone, there wasn't a spine issue. He was bleeding from cuts, sure, but that happens most fights. I think facing the fact that he's now lost 5 of his last 6, and the fight wasn't remotely competitive, and his hero was in the building led to him choosing bad sportsmanship. It's in these trying moments that you see a man's true character. Will Dana cut him now?