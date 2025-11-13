Opinion: A Proposal to Solve the Issue of Missing Weight

Kung Fu Kowboy
It will be a time to remember for the Bonfim family. Gabriel turned in the best performance of his career. However, in the case of older brother Ismael Bonfim, it was the worst week of his career. Ismael missed weight, and not by just a little, either. He missed by a good five pounds. That’s a lot. Rather than notify his opponent that he wasn’t going to hit his contracted mark and perhaps allow for a catchweight to be negotiated in the days ahead of weigh-ins, he allowed opponent Chris Padilla to cut down to the 155-pound limit. This also wasn’t the first time Ismael missed weight in the UFC. Given those factors and his poor performance in a loss to Padilla, it wouldn’t be a shock if he winds up being cut by the promotion, even as his younger brother looks to advance toward stardom.
While missing weight didn’t prove to be an advantage for the fighter who blew it in this instance, it has continually been a problem. It has been a rarity when there isn’t at least one fighter on a card to miss weight. In order to compensate the fighter at a disadvantage, the one who made weight tends to receive financial compensation from the fighter in the wrong. Sometimes, I know there has been some sort of negotiation with the UFC that should he lose, the fighter who made weight would not be on the cut list since he was at a competitive disadvantage. Those are reasonable accommodations, but they don’t seem to be too much of a deterrent. Weight misses remain a constant problem.
There has been all sorts of talk about what to do with the eye poke problem of late, but there hasn’t been much said about missing weight. Missing a chunk of a paycheck hasn’t been enough to dissuade fighters, given that there’s still a paycheck coming their way so long as they fight. Even though I understand the deterrent, it’s clearly not a difficult choice for them to make, especially if they believe not cutting the extra weight means they perform better and improve their chances of receiving their win bonus.
What do I propose? Treat missing weight like a PED violation. If you miss weight and choose to still compete, you receive an automatic six-month suspension following the contest for the first violation. For each pound missed, an additional month is added to the suspension.
READ HERE
Opinion: A Proposal to Solve the Issue of Missing Weight
Stiffer penalties, much like those for PED violations, are needed to address the persistent problem of fighters failing to live up to their contractual obligations on the scale, writes Dayne Fox.
www.sherdog.com
