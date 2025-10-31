Media Opinion: A Call for Calm in the Tom Aspinall-Ciryl Gane Storm

It seems everyone in the MMAsphere had a complete meltdown after the disappointing outcome of the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. It’s understandable. The division feels like it has been on hold for years, with only a single title fight being held in the weight class every year since 2019. It’s not uncommon for a division to only have a single championship bout within a calendar year, but for that to be the case seven years running is unheard of. Aspinall was promoted to undisputed champion over the summer and appeared eager to prove himself as the division’s new kingpin. What we got was a no contest created by a brutal eye poke from Gane and an outcome that left no one satisfied.

Given that Aspinall has stated he still can’t see out of his right eye, we may be looking at the worst possible outcome of the fight. We could go from questioning how great Aspinall’s reign was going to be to questioning if he even fights again. Nevertheless, the last thing anyone associated with Aspinall’s camp needs to do is run around yelling the sky is falling, even if it is. In pivotal moments, a level head is needed. The longer the questions about Aspinall’s vision remain, the more pivotal the moment becomes.


Everyone Should Follow Dana White’s Lead​


UFC CEO Dana White has been one of the few people who appears to be handling the situation appropriately. At the post-event press conference for UFC 321, White let it be known unequivocally that there would be a rematch. He did acknowledge disappointment in the outcome but also realized that yelling and screaming about what happened wasn’t going to help the situation. Rather than allow for speculation to run rampant, he quashed any potential rumors that the UFC was angry at Gane and booked the rematch. After all, this could be a positive development for the UFC in the long run, provided Aspinall recovers.

After speaking with Tom Aspinall in person, Daniel Cormier believes his injury was serious enough to stop fighting.

Aspinall looked to defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The fight, ended in a no contest after a double eye poke from Gane left Aspinall unable to continue late in the first round. Some fans booed Aspinall, who was left angry and frustrated. Fans also accused Aspinall of giving up because Gane was looking good for as long as the fight lasted.



However, having met Aspinall backstage, Cormier believes his injury was fight ending. Cormier revealed that Aspinall’s right eye was bandaged ,as he couldn’t open it even 20 minutes after the fight. According to Cormier, that was likely the lesser of two injuries, since Aspinall’s left eye was poked knuckle-deep. Cormier believes the compromised right eye alone would have made it difficult for Aspinall to continue.

“I saw Tom Aspinall, his right eye is covered in a bandage,” Cormier said on social media. “Because he cannot open it still, we’re 20 minutes past the fight ending. And what’s crazy about this is, his other eye was the one where [Gane’s] hand went knuckle deep. The right side was scraped down more. The left side was the one that went knuckle deep. It really would have been hard to deal with, if not the pain on the other side. Tom was very upset and people were booing. And then people saw the replay and they were like, ‘Wait a minute, maybe we should be booing the other guy.’ Then they booed Ciryl Gane.”

Follow Dana's lead? Dana also said something like that he think Tom got busted up and quit lol
 
Well, you do make some valid points. In the fact the fight moves to Gane the longer it takes. However, I can not side with the Pink Goof about anything.
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
Announce the rematch dana you bald goof
Tom can't sign a fight contract while under post fight medical suspensions. UFC hasn't announced those yet. There's a few, hilarious, ways this could still go.

-It could turn out nothing is wrong what so ever and Tom is cleared immedatly. A bad look for Tom who's been milking the fact he can't see for a week now.

-A standard suspension of up to 180 days. You won't get the rematch until Summer next year and likely another year Tom only fights once.

-Damage to the eye makes the suspension indefinite or requires a procedure. Probably gets stripped of the title.
 
Tito Tapped said:
Tom can't sign a fight contract while under post fight medical suspensions. UFC hasn't announced those yet. There's a few, hilarious, ways this could still go.

-It could turn out nothing is wrong what so ever and Tom is cleared immedatly. A bad look for Tom who's been milking the fact he can't see for a week now.

-A standard suspension of up to 180 days. You won't get the rematch until Summer next year and likely another year Tom only fights once.

-Damage to the eye makes the suspension indefinite or requires a procedure. Probably gets stripped of the title.
Good job sticking to the facts. On here someone is bound to take offense to something you said anyway. :) I'm surprised that Bisping, of all people, was hyping an end of year rematch for UFC 323 while Tom and his dad are making those youtube videos.
 
Old news
 
RockyLockridge said:
I love how people say "the striking was even" but cannot find a single picture or video of aspinall landing a single decent strike <lol>

Aspinall is getting outclassed in the next fight, I cannot wait.
What? He landed a bunch of solid strikes. Are you kidding here? I'm legit confused, you can just rewatch the entire 4 minutes in...4 minutes lmao and see him land cleanly numerous times. Absolutely bizarre to say otherwise when the fight is easily viewed again.
 
mkess101 said:
What? He landed a bunch of solid strikes. Are you kidding here? I'm legit confused, you can just rewatch the entire 4 minutes in...4 minutes lmao and see him land cleanly numerous times. Absolutely bizarre to say otherwise when the fight is easily viewed again.
watched it 3 times, he never hit gane clean once, gane circling away or rolling with anyshot that landed on his head. Gane is the only one that landed solid flush shots
 
RockyLockridge said:
watched it 3 times, he never hit gane clean once, gane circling away or rolling with anyshot that landed on his head. Gane is the only one that landed solid flush shots
We are evidently just watching something completely different lol. I've watched a few times and every time see Gane's head snapped back at the exact same times.
 
