Given that Aspinall has stated he still can’t see out of his right eye, we may be looking at the worst possible outcome of the fight. We could go from questioning how great Aspinall’s reign was going to be to questioning if he even fights again. Nevertheless, the last thing anyone associated with Aspinall’s camp needs to do is run around yelling the sky is falling, even if it is. In pivotal moments, a level head is needed. The longer the questions about Aspinall’s vision remain, the more pivotal the moment becomes.
Everyone Should Follow Dana White’s Lead
UFC CEO Dana White has been one of the few people who appears to be handling the situation appropriately. At the post-event press conference for UFC 321, White let it be known unequivocally that there would be a rematch. He did acknowledge disappointment in the outcome but also realized that yelling and screaming about what happened wasn’t going to help the situation. Rather than allow for speculation to run rampant, he quashed any potential rumors that the UFC was angry at Gane and booked the rematch. After all, this could be a positive development for the UFC in the long run, provided Aspinall recovers.
After speaking with Tom Aspinall in person, Daniel Cormier believes his injury was serious enough to stop fighting.
Aspinall looked to defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The fight, ended in a no contest after a double eye poke from Gane left Aspinall unable to continue late in the first round. Some fans booed Aspinall, who was left angry and frustrated. Fans also accused Aspinall of giving up because Gane was looking good for as long as the fight lasted.
However, having met Aspinall backstage, Cormier believes his injury was fight ending. Cormier revealed that Aspinall’s right eye was bandaged ,as he couldn’t open it even 20 minutes after the fight. According to Cormier, that was likely the lesser of two injuries, since Aspinall’s left eye was poked knuckle-deep. Cormier believes the compromised right eye alone would have made it difficult for Aspinall to continue.
“I saw Tom Aspinall, his right eye is covered in a bandage,” Cormier said on social media. “Because he cannot open it still, we’re 20 minutes past the fight ending. And what’s crazy about this is, his other eye was the one where [Gane’s] hand went knuckle deep. The right side was scraped down more. The left side was the one that went knuckle deep. It really would have been hard to deal with, if not the pain on the other side. Tom was very upset and people were booing. And then people saw the replay and they were like, ‘Wait a minute, maybe we should be booing the other guy.’ Then they booed Ciryl Gane.”
