Respected ophthalmologist confirms what we already knew, Tom got a simple 5 minute Lasik eye correction surgery for Myopia which is completely unrelated to his "trauma" and Browns syndrome diagnosis. Then Tom tries to pass it off as being fight injury related, deceiving fans into giving him sympathy.

Toms trying to pull the wool over your eyes and you guys just eat it up because "why would he lie???"

And were the villains for calling this fraud out? What is Toms deal?
 
omfg I don't care if Gane eyepoked a baby and if Tom Aspinall is the devil at this point I just want to see good heavyweight fights. The UFC Ngannou Jones Tom and Gane all suck u guys ruined everything somebody just fight eachother already wheres Fedor wheres Sakuraba

sorry just being a little cranky
 
Last edited:
Pretty weird considering all of his videos are mainly bitcoin, Korean government stuff, local issues, and then randomly

TOM IS A LIAR.

I was with Tom until his Dad started coming out with videos constantly, then it really seemed like they were trying to sell the severity of it and it's just not a good look. But he was fucked in the eyes for sure, and he wasn't on the verge of a first round KO loss like everyone seems to keep saying. Gane landed some good shots and that's it, there was no OMFG HE'S ABOUT TO PUT TOM OUT RIGHT THIS SECOND.

I feel like Tom has been done with Dana and the UFC for a while, and maybe that's why he's fucking around and dragging this on. Pulling a Jon and pretend everything is good and keep ignoring everyone and stay the official champ as long as possible before coming to a decision.
 
Graduated from Hanyang University College of Medicine
Completed doctoral program in ophthalmology at Seoul National University College of Medicine
Intern and resident in ophthalmology at Hanyang University Hospital
Clinical instructor in ophthalmology at Seoul National University Hospital
Assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at Inje University Seoul Paik Hospital
Director of Public Relations at Seoul Paik Hospital
Selected as a Good Doctor by Paik Hospital
Received commendation from the Minister of Health and Welfare
Received commendation from the Commander of the Korea Army Training Center
Outstanding Presentation Award at the Korean Retina Society Winter Symposium
Active member of the Korean Ophthalmological Society
Active member of the Korean Retina Society
Active member of the Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery
Member of the American Academy of Vision Research (ARVO)
 
Man, can heavyweight not suck?

Lets get some fat chick to fight for the title. Hey honey.......I gotta job for ya.
 
Now you're back pedaling. You asked for evidence in the last thread from a doctor or ophthalmologist, now here's a licensed ophthalmologist telling you Tom is lying, and you still refuse to acknowledge it. Instead you counter with "Oh were bringing in Koreans now?" " Oh he's asian he must be a doctor"

You literally REFUSE to acknowledge the evidence. Typical Tom fan.
 
