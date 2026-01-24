  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Opetaia vs Glanton - March 8th - Paramount + / Zuffa Boxing #4

Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Apparently that's who he'll be fighting next. Gonna unify against Mikaelian.
Click to expand...
They did a faceoff at the Apex … with the Ring midget … looks like that is the fight … so I Assume that the Zuffa funded league by Saudi will have Ring involved and co-promotions for a few of the guys. Little fucked up for the up and coming guys only wearing Zuffa shorts, no co promotions and no opportunity to fight for world titles …
 
MMALOPEZ said:
They did a faceoff at the Apex … with the Ring midget … looks like that is the fight … so I Assume that the Zuffa funded league by Saudi will have Ring involved and co-promotions for a few of the guys. Little fucked up for the up and coming guys only wearing Zuffa shorts, no co promotions and no opportunity to fight for world titles …
Click to expand...
Yep. It's a strange scenario alright. I think that boxing in 2026 is going to be even weirder than it was last year.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Apparently that's who he'll be fighting next. Gonna unify against Mikaelian.
Click to expand...
I really hope so because Jai's promoters keep feeding him a lot of guys who aren't on his level. Unifying with a solid guy like Mikaelian would help his resume a lot
 
Blastbeat said:
I really hope so because Jai's promoters keep feeding him a lot of guys who aren't on his level. Unifying with a solid guy like Mikaelian would help his resume a lot
Click to expand...
Apparently he isn't fighting him next according to MMALopez's (credible) source. Reportedly Opetaia's opponent will be an American since he'll be making his debut there. Brandon Glanton maybe? IDK
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Apparently he isn't fighting him next according to MMALopez's (credible) source. Reportedly Opetaia's opponent will be an American since he'll be making his debut there. Brandon Glanton maybe? IDK
Click to expand...
Damn it, cmon Jai. At least this Glanton dude is ranked in the IBF but we really need to see some unifications. Zurdo needs to just fight him already and forget the Benavidez nonsense
 
Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton for the inaugural ZUFFA Boxing Cruiserweight title to headline Z04 on March 8

Just officially announced by Dana White on Instagram Live.
 
well its not like Opetaiai to fight a fucking scrub is it

this guy lost to Billam-Smith FFS, these guys arent interested in the big fights, just the big money, and it no longer comes hand in hand with the Saudi mafia involved
 
New world titles is exactly what boxing needs at the moment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeskola
News Paramount and TKO Group have struck a long-term media rights deal that will make Paramount+ the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing
Replies
1
Views
255
treelo
treelo
Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Boxing: Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara + More -- 12:00am ET, 12-6
Replies
7
Views
140
Krixes
Krixes
B
RBR Zuffa Boxing #1 January 23rd - Paramount + - Z01 - Walsh vs Ocampo
6 7 8
Replies
148
Views
3K
David Street
David Street
Chaotic Progressor
Zuffa Boxing 01 - Post presser. Dana seems depressed / embarrassed
Replies
1
Views
104
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,255
Messages
58,427,874
Members
176,036
Latest member
Mad dog

Share this page

Back
Top