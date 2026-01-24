BOXINGLOPEZ
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2006
- Messages
- 47,172
- Reaction score
- 17,521
They did a faceoff at the Apex … with the Ring midget … looks like that is the fight … so I Assume that the Zuffa funded league by Saudi will have Ring involved and co-promotions for a few of the guys. Little fucked up for the up and coming guys only wearing Zuffa shorts, no co promotions and no opportunity to fight for world titles …Apparently that's who he'll be fighting next. Gonna unify against Mikaelian.
Yep. It's a strange scenario alright. I think that boxing in 2026 is going to be even weirder than it was last year.They did a faceoff at the Apex … with the Ring midget … looks like that is the fight … so I Assume that the Zuffa funded league by Saudi will have Ring involved and co-promotions for a few of the guys. Little fucked up for the up and coming guys only wearing Zuffa shorts, no co promotions and no opportunity to fight for world titles …
I really hope so because Jai's promoters keep feeding him a lot of guys who aren't on his level. Unifying with a solid guy like Mikaelian would help his resume a lotApparently that's who he'll be fighting next. Gonna unify against Mikaelian.
@David Street
Exclusive: Jai Opetaia will not be fighting Noel Mikaelian next - Boxing King MediaBoxing King Media can exclusively reveal that Jai Opetaia will not be fighting Noel Mikaelian next as some have reported.www.boxingkingmedia.co.uk
Apparently he isn't fighting him next according to MMALopez's (credible) source. Reportedly Opetaia's opponent will be an American since he'll be making his debut there. Brandon Glanton maybe? IDKI really hope so because Jai's promoters keep feeding him a lot of guys who aren't on his level. Unifying with a solid guy like Mikaelian would help his resume a lot
Damn it, cmon Jai. At least this Glanton dude is ranked in the IBF but we really need to see some unifications. Zurdo needs to just fight him already and forget the Benavidez nonsenseApparently he isn't fighting him next according to MMALopez's (credible) source. Reportedly Opetaia's opponent will be an American since he'll be making his debut there. Brandon Glanton maybe? IDK