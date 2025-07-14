Open Post to Shakur Stevenson

Hey Shakur,



I saw where you were talking smack about SRR the other day, calling SRR "buns" (a euphemism for "ass") and criticizing SRRs' ring performance against Jake LaMotta because LaMotta was able to repeatedly land left hooks. Then you mentioned how SRR "didn't know to keep his hands up." Before that, you said tyson fury was better than muhammad ali. Not to mention how you also said lomachenko beat devin.



Now, I have nothing against a young, african-american boxer tryna make his mark in this sport we all love. I respect you as a human being and sincerely wish you the best in boxing and in life.



But, bruh you gotta stop with with the bitchassness and c**nery.



First of all, SRR is the reason for the words "pound for pound" in the english language. He's the reason those particular words have been arranged and used in that particular order with all the context and meaning that they carry. What that tells you is his legacy far transcends boxing and pervades global culture.



I'm not tryna call you ignorant. But I wish you would take the time to think twice before running off at the mouth and constantly saying stupid shit. I know you're young (not that young anymore, though), I know you're probably trying to emulate your idol FMJ. But the difference between YOU disrespecting the boxing gods and FMJ disrespecting the boxing gods is that floyd IS a boxing god. Gods can argue among themselves which is greater. You still tryna establish yourself in the sport, son. Have some humility.



Fact is, robinson would have stayed with zepeda and knocked zepeda the fcuk out in 6 rounds or less. Robinson had no problem going into the trenches against archetypical sluggers like Jake LaMotta and Gene Fullmer and Carmen Basilio....and he knocked them tfo....and that was when SRR was PAST his prime. At welter, he was unstoppable. He was THREE times the fighter you are.



As for your comments about Ali and Tyson Fury, that was such a ridiculous and self-demeaning thing to say, I damn near shed tears of shock, confusion, despair and frustration. I can only attribute that to you tryna ingratiate yourself to the racists who watch boxing. Like Jordan famously said "racists buy sneakers too." So, i guess that's where you're coming from. Problem is, they will NEVER accept you, even if you beat up a dozen zepedas. So, you're wasting psychic energy tryna buddy up to people who hate you for reasons that have nothing to do with how good a boxer you are.



Anyway, there's more. A lot more. But I don't have the space on Jasmine Crockett's internet to go into everything. Just know we're watching you, lil bro. You can only leave the fold so many times til you can't come back.



I personally, am rooting for gervonta to beat some sense into you.



Peace.