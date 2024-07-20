STAY GOLD
Open Fight Latam 9
Main Card — YouTube — 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT
FW Title: Leandro Camargo (5-4) vs. Marco Henriquez (3-0)
MW Title: Christopher Ewert (4-0) vs. Matias Ibanez (11-9)
FLW: Nilson Rojas (6-0) vs. William Rocha (5-1)
WBW: Camila Duschek (1-0) vs. Johanna Cedeno (1-0)
FW: Nelson Rojas (5-2) vs. Gustavo Pinagorte (3-1)
FLW: Vicente Bahamondes (0-0) vs. Franko Barria (0-0)
FW: Fabricio Pincheira (1-1) vs. Nicolas Vargas (3-7)
