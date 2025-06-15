Ooops, He Did It Again, Usman at 38

DaysOfThunder
Why does someone not teach buckley to place feet on hips, when he is on his back?
Yeah, why doesn't somebody just teach him how to get arguably the greatest welterweight in history, who specializes in wrestling and top control, to just displace that guy.Why does someone not teach buckley to place feet on hips, when he is on his back?
Where does the idea of Makhachev being boring come from? His title reign has been FOTY, head kick KO, a war with a finish, and a quick first round submission.Usman Mak will cure insomnia if it
Because it’s the cool thing to say, seriously some fans on here don’t even know the struggle of watching truly boring fighters.Where does the idea of Makhachev being boring come from? His title reign has been FOTY, head kick KO, a war with a finish, and a quick first round submission.
It being on a saturday somehow favored Usman.Buckley was set up...
His driver "got lost" delaying him time to properly get warmed up. He was delayed again by the "security guard."
If he would have been chauffeured to the arena (like professional organizations do), he would have been warmed up enough to bust out that TDD. Immediate rematch is in order, imo. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Usman isn't the greatest WW in history. You need to cut that shit out lol it isn't arguableYeah, why doesn't somebody just teach him how to get arguably the greatest welterweight in history, who specializes in wrestling and top control, to just displace that guy.
It's so damn easy. As easy as putting your feet on his hips. Just that simple.
Some believe that he is. If you check the megathread I'm one who casts a vote for GSP as GOAT across all divisions.Usman isn't the greatest WW in history. You need to cut that shit out lol it isn't arguable