Ooops, He Did It Again, Usman at 38

Congrats to him but horrible for the division; the UFC matchmaking strikes again. So glad we can see another familiar name fight for the title in the most stagnant division of the past decade. Hopefully he wins so we can be treated to another rematch :rolleyes:
 
Buckley also made the mistake of thinking he had defense against the cage. Usman is notorious for his cage work. He wrestles 'almost' like a Dangestani there.
 
DaysOfThunder said:
Why does someone not teach buckley to place feet on hips, when he is on his back?

Yeah, why doesn't somebody just teach him how to get arguably the greatest welterweight in history, who specializes in wrestling and top control, to just displace that guy.

It's so damn easy. As easy as putting your feet on his hips. Just that simple.
 
Props to him for using what brought him to the show. One of the few examples of a great wrestler who falls in love with his hands, but doesn't forget when to shoot.
 
Buckley was set up...

His driver "got lost" delaying him time to properly get warmed up. He was delayed  again by the "security guard."

If he would have been chauffeured to the arena (like professional organizations do), he would have been warmed up enough to bust out that TDD earlier! Immediate rematch is in order, imo. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
 
JakePaulMMA said:
Buckley was set up...

His driver "got lost" delaying him time to properly get warmed up. He was delayed  again by the "security guard."

If he would have been chauffeured to the arena (like professional organizations do), he would have been warmed up enough to bust out that TDD. Immediate rematch is in order, imo. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

It being on a saturday somehow favored Usman.


Now if it had been on a Monday....
 
Madmick said:
Yeah, why doesn't somebody just teach him how to get arguably the greatest welterweight in history, who specializes in wrestling and top control, to just displace that guy.

It's so damn easy. As easy as putting your feet on his hips. Just that simple.

Usman isn't the greatest WW in history. You need to cut that shit out lol it isn't arguable
 
chinarice said:
Usman isn't the greatest WW in history. You need to cut that shit out lol it isn't arguable

Some believe that he is. If you check the megathread I'm one who casts a vote for GSP as GOAT across all divisions.
 
