Only way Armen wins imo

if Armen somehow gets it done Saturday against Islam; I expect it to look like Edgar/Penn 1, a close fight with a decision given to the challenger.

I don’t see any other path to victory for Armen. No way he rocks Islam with his striking and height difference; no way he submits Islam or even comes close, but I think he can win the point-fight.

What do you say Sherbros?
 
Islam better make no mistakes, Arman has a lot of ways to win including KO.
 
Arman is going to make it look like McGregor vs Aldo, 13 second face plant, walk off KO. You heard it her first.
 
I think Islam will win but I disagree that arman's only way to win is a decision, Arman is a freak athlete and although his striking isn't as developed as Islam, his power and speed is probably superior which can make the difference especially with 4 ounce gloves where 1 clean punch can lead to a ko. I think Islam fans are mostly just worried about him getting hurt on the feet, no one is really saying Arman is gonna outstrike him technically
 
They're both really damn good. I favour Islam to win somehow, but one mistake at this level is enough to get chin checked or choked.
 
So the only way Arman wins is a bad judges decision?
 
a punch to the face also works, but for some reason I feel Islam will eat a huge head kick.
 
I think Arman is going to hurt him with a punch and tko him with punches from the top while he is down.
 
