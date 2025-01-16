Only way Armen wins imo

MigitAs
if Armen somehow gets it done Saturday against Islam; I expect it to look like Edgar/Penn 1, a close fight with a decision given to the challenger.
I don’t see any other path to victory for Armen. No way he rocks Islam with his striking and height difference; no way he submits Islam or even comes close, but I think he can win the point-fight.
What do you say Sherbros?
