only one reason Merab shouldn't be a favorite to win...

... and that is because TKO Holdings/WWE has fixed fights. Specifically has fixed multiple fights for O'Malley. TKO is inexplicably still hoping he will be a mega-star and have opted to ignore his PPV numbers to instead wait on this hidden demographic of billions of rainbow hair people to start buying his cards (shocker of the century it isn't happening) or that they'll mass tweet about how he is totally changing the promotional game by wearing sunglasses because that has never been done before.



1. Mountinho fight was fixed (by Herb "fight fixer" Dean). CLEARLY doctored result to change a decision win into a TKO win. Punch #122 declared a KO despite it being no different than the 121 punches before... literally nothing, no droppage, no wobble... just time running out and a fixed outcome needing to be declared before the bell.



2. Yan fight was fixed (by judges). In before PR posters lecture me about how that laughable result was totally on the up and up.



3. Aljo fight was fixed (by Herb "fight fixer" Dean). CLEAR insta-stoppage the second someone is dropped (hint: that doesn't happen when non-marketing favorites drop someone). In before the alliance of paid PR posters + not-PR posters but sizeable contingent of sport-destroyers-posing-as-humanitarians tell me it wasn't early and despite the rules clearly stating intelligent defense is the only criteria that matters that their "he got hurt by a punch though! think of the horror should the fight be allowed to continue you barbarian!" imaginary bullshit criteria is all that matters.



Thread clarification #1: Fixed doesn't have to mean the opponent is throwing the fight according to a script (WWE). Fixed means the outcome is being geared one way due to rigging the game. 229, one of the most obviously fixed fights in MMA history, was an example where a superior opponent determined the outcome DESPITE it being fixed AGAINST them. If you and I agree to fight and I put brass knuckles under my gloves, I am fixing the fight for myself. If you and I agree to fight and my friend refs the fight and he pulls you off me after you take me down in round 1, the ref is fixing the fight for me. The UFC fixes fights on a regular basis for marketing favorites . THREE examples for Sean alone are listed above.



Thread clarification #2: UFC hasn't always fixed fights. It specifically started once Endeavor acquired the UFC, and has gotten progressively more common over time. Now it is to the point where it is blatant and will continue to get worse because fans (and also PR posters attempting to stoke that thinking among fans) are whitewashing the practice to the point that there is no PR-downside for Endeavor to continue to fix the fights.



TLDR: Merab should be the favorite if the fight wasn't fixed. But a history has been established so don't be surprised.