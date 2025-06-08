Only one current UFC champ in his 20s

HoiceNJuicy
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 416
- Reaction score
- 2,903
The generational loss of testosterone that's been happening for at least 80 years now is showing up big-time.
In Jon's case, yes. Downside, he probably has pea size nutts.More like the generational gain of testosterone.......
Been saying for a long time now that fighters are still good into their 30’s. The PrideFC fan girls were the ones who set the precedent of a fighters prime and that was before thirty because they couldn’t cope with their favorites losing. We’re seeing it in real time fighters can still be competitive at later stages of their careers.
It wasn’t unheard of, it was just people kept running with a fighter being out of their prime and cant be competitive after a loss in their 30’s. A lot of people cast fighters aside easily after a loss even when they look great prior to it. according to folks on here Holloway was out his prime and should retire after his loss to Volk the 2nd time, a fight he arguably won.Yeah, it was unheard of have top level fighters in their 30s up until this very moment.
It wasn’t unheard of, it was just people kept running with a fighter being out of their prime and cant be competitive after a loss in their 30’s. A lot of people cast fighters aside easily after a loss even when they look great prior to it. according to folks on here Holloway was out his prime and should retire after his loss to Volk the 2nd time, a fight he arguably won.