Only one current UFC champ in his 20s

Been saying for a long time now that fighters are still good into their 30’s. The PrideFC fan girls were the ones who set the precedent of a fighters prime and that was before thirty because they couldn’t cope with their favorites losing. We’re seeing it in real time fighters can still be competitive at later stages of their careers.
 
I mean you start to hit your stride physically and mentally in your early 30s before falling off shortly after.

It’s not odd at all. I think what this shows is the lack of young talent being injected into the sport at the moment. Interest in MMA is waning aross the board
 
Yeah, it was unheard of have top level fighters in their 30s up until this very moment.
 
It wasn’t unheard of, it was just people kept running with a fighter being out of their prime and cant be competitive after a loss in their 30’s. A lot of people cast fighters aside easily after a loss even when they look great prior to it. according to folks on here Holloway was out his prime and should retire after his loss to Volk the 2nd time, a fight he arguably won.
 
It's almost always about the miles on the clock not the age of the car.

Acting like it's unusual to have so many champions in their 30s is just odd, either way.
 
