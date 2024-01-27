I Fusion I
OGF curbs, Tombstone is decent but a very overrated film here, no depth and badly directed.
I'd probably ask a mod to delete this thread if you have any dignity.
Imagine asking this question.
Tombstone absolutely trounces Only God Forgives. They are in totally different weight classes imo
Based off what ? Cosmatos vs Refn
More like kurt russell vs refn if the rumors are true.
It's amazing Tombstone turned out watchable at all