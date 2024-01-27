Movies Only God Forgives (2013) vs Tombstone (1993)

OGF curbs, Tombstone is decent but a very overrated film here, no depth and badly directed.
 
OGF jumped the shark into pure art house wank.

"Tombstone" just gets better and better as time goes on. Yeah, it's "Hollywood" style, but it's Hollywood style done right. The performances of Biehn, Boothe, Kilmer, and Russel alone, put it over OGF. Only complaints would be some cheese(That "NOOO!" scene, still brings the cringe), and a dumb romantic subplot that thankfully doesn't steal too much time.
 
I never seen Only God Forgives but judging by that trailer I think Im safe to say its a win for Tombstone, sure Tomnstone falls apart somewhat in the second half but that first half is so freaking amazing that it can easily carry some of the lesser parts on to victory!
 
Natural Order said:
I'd probably ask a mod to delete this thread if you have any dignity.

Imagine asking this question.
Only God forgives crushes Tombstone to death.

Better directing acting, depth and cinematography. One of the most underrated films of the decade

ObsoleteSoul said:
Tombstone absolutely trounces Only God Forgives. They are in totally different weight classes imo
Based off what ? Cosmatos vs Refn
 
We can probably infer where William Friedkin (RIP) would have voted with regard to this question.




I actually never saw OGF so I can't vote here, but Tombstone is quite good and Kilmer is epic in it.

Refn is an interesting, talented filmmaker and Gosling is a very good actor, but, if I'm being honest, I actually wasn't even that big of a fan of Drive. Cool style and memorable film, but I wasn't bowled over.
 
Never watched OGF because it was so panned by everyone. Tombstome was really fun so I give it that.
 
