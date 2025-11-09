Resolved Only forum pages seem to work

Egalite

Egalite

For a month or two only the forum pages load properly. Other pages don't load, I've used safari and chrome on my mac laptop and edge and chrome on my windows laptop. The only place where everything works normally is on my mobile where I use duckduckgo. This problem only occurs with sherdog, all other sites work fine. Is there anything that can be done to fix this?

Edit: Location is Netherlands if thats relevant
 
Hi and sorry to hear about this.

This does sound like a user-end issue – but it's strange it's happening across both your Mac and Windows laptops. I'm thinking privacy and security settings at the moment (like browser add-ons/extensions toggled on or off – try testing that and refreshing corrupt page for every toggle).

Which pages or part of the site do you mean when you say 'only the forum pages' work? So, main site news doesn't load for you, for example? Or only certain areas of the discussion board?
 
Hi there,

I appreciate the reply. Basically all forums.sherdog.com/.,... load fine. The sherdog.com/..... usually don't load and I see the following:

This page isn’t working​

If the problem continues, contact the site owner.


HTTP ERROR 400

Sometimes they do load though.
 
Has this resolved since last update or still happening?

If happening, this has to be a clearing cache/cookie issue from your laptop (but not mobile).

Can you clear everything for me, log out, and log back in? Everything should reset and load right.
 
That did the trick! I feel like an idiot to not have tried that before posting here :).

Thanks
 
