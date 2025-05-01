Only 4 Fighters from the WEC Still Compete in the UFC Today

When Aldo retires, it will be the end of a great era. I really wish ufc kept those doors open. That’s the type of feeder leagues that build stars and they already have a massive audience by time they get to ufc
 
Dang, I'm surprised any of them are still around, that was a long time ago in athlete years

WEC will always be my favorite promotion, they did such an amazing job crafting interesting storylines, putting together action packed thrill a minute cards full of nonstop excitement and building up stars that the fans desperately wanted to cheer for

That Cub Swanson vs Jens Pulver storyline was a master class in fight promoting
 
Shit, I remember being hyped to watch him fight Cub and it was over immediately. There was a period of time when I looked forward to the WEC more than the UFC.
Same. Elite XC too. Diaz vs Noons was some good shit lol
 
This was such a great build up. And Jens winning with ease and setting up the clash that made Faber an even bigger star. Couldn’t ask for any better build up
 
WEC was one of mv favorites outside of the UFC back in the day. Watching the beginning of young prime Aldo was fucking great.
I was someone who was cautious, thinking "I don't know, how deep is FW really" then he double flying knee smashed Cub to Bolivia and the rest is history.

Reminds me that Jens is one of the few people who the UFC actually did a solid induction for surprising him with the news. Guy didn't even know he was going in and they asked him to co-stream. Much respect to all of the WEC legends.

 
Ya man I remember watching that fight live vividly. My friend bet me 20 bucks that Cub was gonna win, & when Aldo nailed him with the flying knee it was one of those moments where everyone stood up & went berserk. I became 20 dollars richer thanks to my boy Aldo. Good memories.
 
I legitimately miss the WEC. It's subtle production was a great counterbalance to the bigger shows, but it still had top-end talent. I also though the WEC had the best commentary.
 
WEC was amazing. Recall finding out about them when I was channel flipping in Illinois. Was when Faber was the man and before the Pulver fight.
 
WEC proved you could have weight classes under 170. Could you imagine how shit things would be today if they never blew up and got bought out by the UFC?
 
WEC was amazing. Recall finding out about them when I was channel flipping in Illinois. Was when Faber was the man and before the Pulver fight.
WEC showcased the smaller guys. That organization laid out the foundation for the FW & BW divisions of today.
 
Condit, Cowboy, Bendo, Pettis...the WEC really was a hell of an organization.

The Pettis Showtime kick on Bendo was one of the biggest "Holy shit!" moments in MMA history. Not just the creativity and coolness of the kick. But that it landed FLUSH and...AND that Bendo somehow survived it!!
 
It's extremely difficult to stay healthy and hungry and especially motivated when you are fighting for like 15 years. Understandably a lot of fighters are gone by the 10-year mark. So I can't blame people like Dustin Poirier for carefully selecting his last couple of fights. He's done it all. Tasted defeat many times, plenty of great victories and a lot of heartfelt title run losses.

That Rani Yahya guy has been fighting since 2002, crazy!
 
