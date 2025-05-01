Only 4 Fighters from the WEC Still Compete in the UFC Today

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
He was amazing. He knocked a guy out by countering a jab with a knee.WEC was one of mv favorites outside of the UFC back in the day. Watching the beginning of young prime Aldo was fucking great.
I was so amped for the Aldo vs Faber fight.He was amazing. He knocked a guy out by countering a jab with a knee.
Shit, I remember being hyped to watch him fight Cub and it was over immediately. There was a period of time when I looked forward to the WEC more than the UFC.WEC was one of mv favorites outside of the UFC back in the day. Watching the beginning of young prime Aldo was fucking great.
I liked Strikeforce a little more, just felt bigger and better.WEC was one of mv favorites outside of the UFC back in the day. Watching the beginning of young prime Aldo was fucking great.
Same. Elite XC too. Diaz vs Noons was some good shit lolShit, I remember being hyped to watch him fight Cub and it was over immediately. There was a period of time when I looked forward to the WEC more than the UFC.
Strikeforce was the shit tooI liked Strikeforce a little more, just felt bigger and better.
Dang, I'm surprised any of them are still around, that was a long time ago in athlete years
WEC will always be my favorite promotion, they did such an amazing job crafting interesting storylines, putting together action packed thrill a minute cards full of nonstop excitement and building up stars that the fans desperately wanted to cheer for
That Cub Swanson vs Jens Pulver storyline was a master class in fight promoting
I was someone who was cautious, thinking "I don't know, how deep is FW really" then he double flying knee smashed Cub to Bolivia and the rest is history.WEC was one of mv favorites outside of the UFC back in the day. Watching the beginning of young prime Aldo was fucking great.
This was such a great build up. And Jens winning with ease and setting up the clash that made Faber an even bigger star. Couldn’t ask for any better build up
Ya man I remember watching that fight live vividly. My friend bet me 20 bucks that Cub was gonna win, & when Aldo nailed him with the flying knee it was one of those moments where everyone stood up & went berserk. I became 20 dollars richer thanks to my boy Aldo. Good memories.I was someone who was cautious, thinking "I don't know, how deep is FW really" then he double flying knee smashed Cub to Bolivia and the rest is history.
WEC showcased the smaller guys. That organization laid out the foundation for the FW & BW divisions of today.WEC was amazing. Recall finding out about them when I was channel flipping in Illinois. Was when Faber was the man and before the Pulver fight.
Now I'm interested. Care to elaborate?That Cub Swanson vs Jens Pulver storyline was a master class in fight promoting