Online Self-Improvement Gurus

It's mostly pointless to take advice from people who don't know you and therefore can't give specific advice (you know them more than they know you, and you don't even fucking know them either lol). Or from people walking a totally different path to you. Eg Andrew Tate to his position from kickboxing and sex cam scams - if you're not planning to do those things, what advice can he really offer? Better to find someone who's walking a path you might actually walk.



And yeh, external factors matter a lot, of course. Anyone who says otherwise is either a moron or inexperienced in life (I've seen poverty in the developed and developing world, the wealthy in both, child abuse, unsupportive families, supportive families, good health, bad health and how advantages or disadvantages in one aspect can bleed into other aspects). But keeping a mindset of an internal locus of control makes you more likely to see and make use of opportunities when they come along, even if the external factors are still there.



And yes, they're trying to sell you THEIR idea of what's important. Which is money and whatever other shit (not gonna read the post, not worth my time to read about these schmucks). You should identify your own values and think of what you consider important, not what others think is important. And work on those things, be they skills, experiences, interpersonal relationships or whatever. It's no different to Coke telling you you need to drink a coke...mofo, maybe I want eat an apple. Or Nike telling you you need their shoe...no, I want the shoe that's comfortable, not your reinvention of the wheel.



The first half of the book Psychopolitics by Byung-Chul Han might be of interest to you. He talks about this modern obsession of every person making themselves into an entrepreneurial project and chasing "self-improvement" and how it's arguably not actually freedom, if it's an obsession. In the old days power was exerted by force, but now power doesn't require force because people imprison themselves under the guise of freedom, and this is even more powerful than old modes of power which required the threat of violence. Eg the government and corporations don't have to force you to hand over your data nowadays...people happily share everything on social media without being made to.



A lot of this influencer shit would sound stupid as fuck to people a generation or two ago.