Online Self-Improvement Gurus

Recently, I’ve been getting really pissed off with these YouTube “red-pill”, self-improvement gurus that are out there. Andrew Tate, Kevin Samuels, Jordan Peterson, Rich Cooper etc.

I find that all of them seem to put way too much responsibility on individual men and their performance in the world, when a lot of success in life can be attributed to things just are simply outside of our control.

They claim that they want to “help people”, but they probably make men feel even more horrible about themselves because they are basically saying it’s your fault. When a lot of the times, it might not be. You may have been born into a poor family, taken bad advice, you may not have the physical/mental attributes to be successful, may not have had luck with money/stocks etc.

They also advocate this grinding mindset, hustle 80 hours a week, go to the gym and lift 5 times a week until you die kind of lifestyle. There just doesn’t seem to be any kind of balance …

Moreover, if you have to have 6 figure income, the latest BMW, a six-pack etc. in order for a given woman to like you, then she is probably not liking you through any kind of genuine attraction to your personality, appearance, character etc. and is probably liking you for the wrong reasons … and, those kind of relationships are most probably doomed to fail.

They also give men these unrealistic expectations of what they should go for in a woman as a life partner. “No hymen, no diamond”, “Never date a woman under 25”, etc. it’s ridiculous.

I read some of the comments on these gurus’ videos and it’s full of comments like “He’s right!! I’m going to start working 80 hours a week!!”, “You have to embrace the grind, man” … these guys are in danger of working themselves into an early grave. And, for what?

Look, by all means, improve yourself and take steps to move in the right direction, live with dignity etc. But, also pace yourself and set some realistic, achievable goals for your situation and try to enjoy your life, too.

Anyone else get really annoyed by these people?

I think a lot of men need to stop beating themselves up, realize that success in life is not always their fault and take realistic steps.

Just don't watch them . Maybe start your own channel saying the opposite. Be like you're fine life is great. Our ancestors would be jealous as hell. Eat that pizza take a nap. Riding around in a Honda with a 250lbs chick. Flying economy bitching about everything. I'd probably watch
 
Probably is a market there for online procrastinate and it'll be fine, we're all gonna die anyway gurus. Tis all about the balance
 
"Ain't nothing you can do, fuck it" is more a slogan for selling people pills and guns than books.

These people are out there to make money by talking and they find a niche. Peterson's books are unreadable meandering trash yet they still sell, because it's not about the quality of the book...
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Peterson is a junkie.. Tate is arrested and I never heard about the other 2.
Peterson is a junkie, whose daughter is a hot-mess of a woman.

Tate is arrested and got wealthy by pimping women and profiteering from men’s loneliness. Hardly the noble way to live life.

Kevin Samuels literally died last year, possibly from over-working / over-dosing on caffeine.
 
dittohead84 said:
Probably is a market there for online procrastinate and it'll be fine, we're all gonna die anyway gurus. Tis all about the balance
Yeah, I’m absolutely not saying that men shouldn’t improve themselves. But, slow, steady steps in the right direction and realistic expectations based on your situation in life.

As you say, balance is vital.
 
It's all marketing by professional bullshitters. The issue is how many guys fall hard for this kind of schlock
 
Different people respond to different things. Some need support and praise while others need tough love.

In my experience, the ones I hear bitching the most are the ones that really need to work on themselves. While the ones that do put in the work normally say things like "I need to do this before I can get to that".
 
"Make sure you're born into a wealthy family that will nurture you properly," is life advice that cannot be controlled by the listener. What can be handled by the listener is choosing to be responsible for their own actions.

If you don't like the people you mentioned, that cool. There's probably a lot of things to criticize. But, complaining about the responsibility aspect of their advice seems misguided.
 
Balance…they all make some good points, but it’s not really balanced or practical for most people..Also, they like to think they worked harder than they did..I come more from the Wu Wei perspective..
 
Agreed.

To be more specific, “Online Relationship Gurus”, because there are a lot of self-development experts, and it’s important to make the distinction between the “gurus” that were mentioned in the OP and the people who are actually out there doing God’s work.

Most people want a happy and healthy relationship. That’s why they search for guidance online. However, since social media is mostly about giving people what they want, instead of what they need, it has popularized Peterson, Tate, Cooper, Samuels, etc., which makes people vulnerable to their insidious ideologies.

What their followers fail to ask themselves is “does this information get me closer to being in a healthy and happy relationship?”

The answer is obvious when a person considers the lack of success stories and testimonies from people who have followed their work.

The unfortunate consequence of this absence of discernment is that these “gurus” shadow and detract people away from the very guidance that could improve their lives, but instead replaces genuine growth and maturity, with idol worship and trauma bonding over self-inflicted wounds.
 
Well kevin samuels is dead, so you don't have to worry about him anymore.

I thought he was hilarious when he put some women in their place. He was a douche about it, but he'd usually make some legit points.
 
I'm seeing a lot of people transition to different things like this, but there success is largely based off of an initial accomplishment that gained them notoriety. A couple examples:

1. I follow a professional skateboarder who got sober after years of partying. He's way into fitness and eating now. He's launched a brand for cooking, done cooking demonstrations for whole foods, involved in a fitness app, etc. Props to him for launching the careers, but honestly, the cooking is pretty mediocre and the fitness aspects are not impressive at all. The only reason he is successful is that he pulled in his large audience from skateboarding. He's very into the self-help thing, but honestly, he's not as pushy as others.

2. I follow a guy that was into lifting things - highland games, strongman, strength training, etc. He's launched a few brands, but his main one is a clothing line. Now he's gone full "self-improvement guru". He's entire spiel is about getting out of a 9 to 5 and chasing dreams/experiences. The only way he funded this was because of already having a following.

I mean as long as it motivates people, who really cares? But let's not act like these people aren't profiting off of it. They have people buying into this mindset and they monetize it through their products or subscriptions or whatever.
 
My name is said:
Just don't watch them . Maybe start your own channel saying the opposite. Be like you're fine life is great. Our ancestors would be jealous as hell. Eat that pizza take a nap. Riding around in a Honda with a 250lbs chick. Flying economy bitching about everything. I'd probably watch
Click to expand...
It's called smoking weed.
 
Rich Cooper gives great advice. Do the work, be the best nest version of yourself, don't ruin your life with a bad woman and family court. What's your problem with him?

Edit: oh, I guess I necroed an old thread. My bad.
 
It's mostly pointless to take advice from people who don't know you and therefore can't give specific advice (you know them more than they know you, and you don't even fucking know them either lol). Or from people walking a totally different path to you. Eg Andrew Tate to his position from kickboxing and sex cam scams - if you're not planning to do those things, what advice can he really offer? Better to find someone who's walking a path you might actually walk.

And yeh, external factors matter a lot, of course. Anyone who says otherwise is either a moron or inexperienced in life (I've seen poverty in the developed and developing world, the wealthy in both, child abuse, unsupportive families, supportive families, good health, bad health and how advantages or disadvantages in one aspect can bleed into other aspects). But keeping a mindset of an internal locus of control makes you more likely to see and make use of opportunities when they come along, even if the external factors are still there.

And yes, they're trying to sell you THEIR idea of what's important. Which is money and whatever other shit (not gonna read the post, not worth my time to read about these schmucks). You should identify your own values and think of what you consider important, not what others think is important. And work on those things, be they skills, experiences, interpersonal relationships or whatever. It's no different to Coke telling you you need to drink a coke...mofo, maybe I want eat an apple. Or Nike telling you you need their shoe...no, I want the shoe that's comfortable, not your reinvention of the wheel.

The first half of the book Psychopolitics by Byung-Chul Han might be of interest to you. He talks about this modern obsession of every person making themselves into an entrepreneurial project and chasing "self-improvement" and how it's arguably not actually freedom, if it's an obsession. In the old days power was exerted by force, but now power doesn't require force because people imprison themselves under the guise of freedom, and this is even more powerful than old modes of power which required the threat of violence. Eg the government and corporations don't have to force you to hand over your data nowadays...people happily share everything on social media without being made to.

A lot of this influencer shit would sound stupid as fuck to people a generation or two ago.
 
It's a predatory thing that unfortunately has a demographic it can make money off of otherwise it wouldn't exist.

Click the "stop showing me this bullshit" option or thumbs down until YT algorithm figures out you aren't into it.
 
