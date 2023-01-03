Online Self-Improvement Gurus

Goonerview
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2009
- Messages
- 25,875
- Reaction score
- 8,965
Recently, I’ve been getting really pissed off with these YouTube “red-pill”, self-improvement gurus that are out there. Andrew Tate, Kevin Samuels, Jordan Peterson, Rich Cooper etc.
I find that all of them seem to put way too much responsibility on individual men and their performance in the world, when a lot of success in life can be attributed to things just are simply outside of our control.
They claim that they want to “help people”, but they probably make men feel even more horrible about themselves because they are basically saying it’s your fault. When a lot of the times, it might not be. You may have been born into a poor family, taken bad advice, you may not have the physical/mental attributes to be successful, may not have had luck with money/stocks etc.
They also advocate this grinding mindset, hustle 80 hours a week, go to the gym and lift 5 times a week until you die kind of lifestyle. There just doesn’t seem to be any kind of balance …
Moreover, if you have to have 6 figure income, the latest BMW, a six-pack etc. in order for a given woman to like you, then she is probably not liking you through any kind of genuine attraction to your personality, appearance, character etc. and is probably liking you for the wrong reasons … and, those kind of relationships are most probably doomed to fail.
They also give men these unrealistic expectations of what they should go for in a woman as a life partner. “No hymen, no diamond”, “Never date a woman under 25”, etc. it’s ridiculous.
I read some of the comments on these gurus’ videos and it’s full of comments like “He’s right!! I’m going to start working 80 hours a week!!”, “You have to embrace the grind, man” … these guys are in danger of working themselves into an early grave. And, for what?
Look, by all means, improve yourself and take steps to move in the right direction, live with dignity etc. But, also pace yourself and set some realistic, achievable goals for your situation and try to enjoy your life, too.
Anyone else get really annoyed by these people?
I think a lot of men need to stop beating themselves up, realize that success in life is not always their fault and take realistic steps.
I find that all of them seem to put way too much responsibility on individual men and their performance in the world, when a lot of success in life can be attributed to things just are simply outside of our control.
They claim that they want to “help people”, but they probably make men feel even more horrible about themselves because they are basically saying it’s your fault. When a lot of the times, it might not be. You may have been born into a poor family, taken bad advice, you may not have the physical/mental attributes to be successful, may not have had luck with money/stocks etc.
They also advocate this grinding mindset, hustle 80 hours a week, go to the gym and lift 5 times a week until you die kind of lifestyle. There just doesn’t seem to be any kind of balance …
Moreover, if you have to have 6 figure income, the latest BMW, a six-pack etc. in order for a given woman to like you, then she is probably not liking you through any kind of genuine attraction to your personality, appearance, character etc. and is probably liking you for the wrong reasons … and, those kind of relationships are most probably doomed to fail.
They also give men these unrealistic expectations of what they should go for in a woman as a life partner. “No hymen, no diamond”, “Never date a woman under 25”, etc. it’s ridiculous.
I read some of the comments on these gurus’ videos and it’s full of comments like “He’s right!! I’m going to start working 80 hours a week!!”, “You have to embrace the grind, man” … these guys are in danger of working themselves into an early grave. And, for what?
Look, by all means, improve yourself and take steps to move in the right direction, live with dignity etc. But, also pace yourself and set some realistic, achievable goals for your situation and try to enjoy your life, too.
Anyone else get really annoyed by these people?
I think a lot of men need to stop beating themselves up, realize that success in life is not always their fault and take realistic steps.
Last edited: