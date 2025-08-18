  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Online predator hunters

Anyone else watch these?

I waste way too much time watching all of the channels that do these.

Rarely do I find myself stunned anymore with what you hear the guy confessing. But this one set the mark pretty high.

You’ll never look at macaroni the same again.

 
chrishansen.gif
 
I have gotten the impression a lot of these videos are showing us psychos who are looking for someone to beat the shit out of...

and...


I think it is great that they have found a way to channel that energy into something positive for society!


I like the stories with happy endings too.

I saw a video on JD Delay YT channel about a Russian man who was seen on camera being forced to dig his own grave

And the Russian judge ruled that that man** had dug his own grave and accidentally fell into it after committing suicide by 37 stab wounds to the back.

that totally sounds like something a :eek::eek::eek::eek: would do.<seedat>




**he had a pretty fucked up charge against a young young young female (12-14 iirc)
 
In the first video the guy admits to putting his..... stuff.... in macaroni that he made for his daughter.

He geysered into it. That's beyond disgusting. But, he did it after he had it baking.
 
Please guys whatever you do don't call out any behaviour reminiscent of the subject matter of this thread from any posters in this thread. Absolutely do not tag them in this thread. You see this kind of behaviour posted on sherdog just ignore it no matter how unsettling it is. The mods can deal with it. Obviously this goes without saying. Never worth it to just accuse posters without evidence.
 
A buddy I served with is an LAPD detective in ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children).

I can't imagine having to deal with that stuff. It has to be damaging to you mind and soul.
I have a friend who works child sex crimes investigations. I’d either blow my brains out dealing with it or go full punisher
 
Let me get this straight.....grown adult men spend their day online pretending to be kids in order to engage in sexual conversations and role play, and these are good guys?

Because it sure sounds like these guys are living out the same fantasy as the men they are talking to.
 
The problem is, these guys are doing it focused on making it sensationalistic for their YouTube Channels. They don't know what they're doing and fuck things up. This ruins potential prosecutions and helps the predators get away with it.
 
The problem is, these guys are doing it focused on making it sensationalistic for their YouTube Channels. They don't know what they're doing and fuck things up. This ruins potential prosecutions and helps the predators get away with it.
Yeah not only that but there's something about it that just feels gross.

Like you're profiting from publicly humiliating these creeps. So what's your process to determine guilt? You could ruin an innocent man's life because you're a YouTuber and don't know shit about running an investigation.

Also, what happens when you run out of creeps? Do we trust every single YouTuber not to start manufacturing "proof" just to keep their channel alive so they don't have to get a real job?

I'm all for punishing these pervs, but something about the way they do it is really gross too.
 
Man, that one of the dude just sitting there in a soiled diaper is nasty. Imagine how fucking chafed his balls are :eek:
 
A buddy I served with is an LAPD detective in ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children).

I can't imagine having to deal with that stuff. It has to be damaging to you mind and soul.
As a current police officer of 16 years you are 10000% correct.
 
Has anyone tried posting that story in the War Room or does it immediately get deleted? Be interesting to know.
I avoid the war room but I'd assume, like every other social media app, that it gets deleted asap.
 
