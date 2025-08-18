Online predator hunters

MC Paul Barman
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 6, 2002
- Messages
- 23,166
- Reaction score
- 1,859
Anyone else watch these?
I waste way too much time watching all of the channels that do these.
Rarely do I find myself stunned anymore with what you hear the guy confessing. But this one set the mark pretty high.
You’ll never look at macaroni the same again.
I waste way too much time watching all of the channels that do these.
Rarely do I find myself stunned anymore with what you hear the guy confessing. But this one set the mark pretty high.
You’ll never look at macaroni the same again.