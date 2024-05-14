Online poker question

Looking for advice on which site is easiest to set up a friends only play money only tournament? Hoping for accurate play not crazy river beats every 2 seconds

Trying WSOP now and it is annoying as hell. Trying to sell me stuff every five seconds

Tried pokerstars but it wouldn't load properly on my old laptop.

any recommendation for secure sites, with realistic tournament style play that a friends only game can be set up on would be appreciated
 
Since "online" wasn't an option for cards or wimmenz in my younger days, I always go with the "Liquor in front, poker in the rear" line of logic.
 
