Online poker question

Looking for advice on which site is easiest to set up a friends only play money only tournament? Hoping for accurate play not crazy river beats every 2 seconds



Trying WSOP now and it is annoying as hell. Trying to sell me stuff every five seconds



Tried pokerstars but it wouldn't load properly on my old laptop.



any recommendation for secure sites, with realistic tournament style play that a friends only game can be set up on would be appreciated